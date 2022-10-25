‘Turn it up’: Viewers react as ‘I Predict a Riot’ plays in background of Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak speeches
‘Whoever is playing ‘I Predict a Riot’ at the press conference is really the hero this country needs,’ wrote one viewer
Kaiser Chiefs’ “I Predict a Riot” could be heard playing throughout both Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss’ speeches outside Downing Street today (Tuesday 25 October).
People tuning into watch the live broadcast first clocked the song playing in the background of Liz Truss’s farewell speech. The ex Tory prime minister delivered her address before officially tendering her resignation to King Charles.
The song was then heard again playing during Sunak’s first address to the nation as its new prime minister.
The Metro credited the stunt to anti-Brexit activist Steve Bray, who previously blasted the Benny Hill chase theme during Boris Johnson’s resignation speech.
Online, viewers have been reacting to hearing the song with glee.
“Great vibes with ‘I Predict A Riot’ playing in the background of Rishi Sunak’s speech,” wrote Calli Kitson, a reporter for the Metro.
“Whoever’s belting out ‘I Predict A Riot’ during this week’s prime minister’s Downing St. press conference… turn it up,” wrote one viewer on Twitter.
“Whoever is playing ‘I Predict a Riot’ at the press conference is really the hero this country needs,” said another.
One person tweeted: “Whoever is playing I Predict a Riot in the background as Truss delivers her resignation speech has caught the mood of the nation perfectly.”
You can read live updates on the new prime minister’s appointment here.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies