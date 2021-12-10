Rita Ora has said she “still feels embarrassed” after she broke lockdown rules to host a birthday party in November last year.

In an exclusive interview with The Independent, the pop star spoke about the widespread backlash she received over what police called “one of the most egregious and notorious” breaches of coronavirus restrictions.

At the time, Ora was supposed to be self-isolating after returning from a work trip in Egypt. However, reports emerged soon after that Ora held a private event at Casa Cruz restaurant in Notting Hill, west London, on 28 November 2020.

The party was reportedly attended by a number of other celebrities, when members of the public were being asked to stay at home unless essential and avoid meeting people out of their “bubble”. Restaurants were closed with the exception of takeaway meals.

According to police, Casa Cruz was offered £5,000 to break lockdown rules and also asked to turn the CCTV cameras off. CCTV hard drives were wiped two days later, a licensing hearing at Kensington and Chelsea Council heard in January.

“I am incredibly embarrassed,” Ora told The Independent. “I still feel embarrassed. And the regret...”

She continued: “It’s really hard for me to talk about it. I just wish I had made a different choice. It makes me sad because it’s something I wish had never happened.”

The 31-year-old added that she understood why people were angry and upset by her actions: “People were making huge sacrifices at the time, and I let them down. And that hurts. It really hurts.”

In a statement made after the party became public knowledge, Ora said it had been “a serious and inexcusable error of judgement”.

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Ora’s party also prompted a terse statement from Boris Johnson, who is now in the midst of his own scandal after it emerged that Downing Street officials allegedly threw a Christmas party at No 10 – breaching government-imposed restrictions – last December.

Elsewhere in The Independent interview, Ora spoke about the forthcoming new series of The Masked Singer UK, IVF treatment, and her relationship with director Taika Waititi.

Read the full interview on Saturday 11 December.