Dolly Parton, Eminem, Lionel Richie and Duran Duran are among the first-time nominees for induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this year.

The full list of nominees was announced by the Cleveland-based rock hall on Wednesday (2 February) and includes 17 artists in total.

American singers Beck, Carly Simon and alt hip-hop band A Tribe Called Quest have also received debut nominations for the Class of 2022.

Other artists to receive nominations include Pat Benatar, Rage Against The Machine, Kate Bush, Devo, Eurythmics, Judas Priest, Fela Kuti, MC5, the New York Dolls and Dionne Warwick.

At the time of writing, country music legend Parton, new-wave band Duran Duran and hip-hop icon Eminem were trailing “Love is a Battlefield” hitmaker Benatar on the Rock Hall’s official fan vote leaderboard with around 30,000 votes apiece.

“Hello” singer Richie was at the No 6 spot on the leaderboard with over 22,000 votes.

While the date and venue for the fall ceremony is yet to be announced, the results of the voting will be revealed in May.

Representatives for Rock Hall told Variety that five to seven artists are expected to be inducted this year.

Comedian Dave Chappelle inducted Jay-Z into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2021 (Getty Images )

After fan voting closes on 29 April, the top five artists will comprise a “fans’ ballot” that will be evaluated along with industry professionals’ ballots to select the Class of 2022.

The final list will be determined by factors such as musical influence on other artists, length and depth of career and the body of work, and technical mastery.

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

“Lose Yourself” rapper Eminem is the only artist to be nominated in his first year of eligibility for induction into the hall this year.

Performers are eligible to be nominated 25 years after their first commercial recording is released, according to official guidelines, with Eminem’s debut album Infinite being released in 1996. On the flip side, country pop superstar Parton has been eligible to be inducted since the late Eighties.

Of the remaining 10 artists, MC5 have been nominated six times but has never been inducted into the Rock Hall before.

Rage Against The Machine’s recent nomination marks the fourth time the group have been up for induction, while Kate Bush, the New York Dolls, Devo and Judas Priest have been nominated three times each.

The 2021 Class of Inductees included first-time nominees Jay-Z, The Go-Go’s and Foo Fighters. Tina Turner and Carole King were also inducted into the Rock Hall last year during the ceremony in November.