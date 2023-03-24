Jump to content

Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro announce engagement in music video of their new track ‘Beso’

‘Beso’ is part of a three-track joint-EP named ‘RR’ by Rosalia and Alejandro

Peony Hirwani
Friday 24 March 2023 06:01
Comments

Rosalia performs ‘La Fama’ on Saturday Night Live

Rosalia and Rauw Alejandro announced that they’re engaged in the music video for their new collaborative track “Beso”.

Towards the end of the music video, which was released on Friday (24 March), 30-year-old Rosalía is in tears, whispering: “Oh my god.”

She then shows off a diamond ring on her left finger and kisses Alejandro, telling him: “Te amo” (“I love you” in Spanish).

The music video consists of clips showcasing the couple’s romance through the years where they can be seen waking up in bed, travelling to different cities, making music and performing at concerts together.

“Beso” is part of a three-track joint-EP named RR by Rosalia and Alejandro, which was released on Friday at midnight.

Rosalía and Alejandro went public with their relationship in September 2021, first teasing their romance with a dance video on TikTok.

In the video, Rosalía can be seen twirling around Alejandro, as well as making a heart shape with their arms.

Alejandro is currently on his Saturno World Tour and will perform in the US this week before heading to Mexico, Central America and Europe before landing in South America in the fall.

Rosalía is set to headline some of the biggest festivals around the world such as Coachella, Lollapalooza, Primavera Sounds, and Gurtenfestival.

RR is the couple’s first official album together.

They earlier collaborated on “Dile a Él” and “Corazón Despeinado”.

(Rosalia/YouTube)

Rauw also co-wrote lyrics in Rosalía’s “Chicken Teriyaki” from her Grammy-winning album Motomami.

Read The Independent’s five-star review of Motomami here.

