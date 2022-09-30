Russell Brand claims he’s been ‘censored’ by YouTube for ‘relatively small error’
The 47-year-old’s video was apparently removed by YouTube over ‘covid misinformation’
Russell Brand claims he’s been “censored” by YouTube for making a “relatively small error” on the platform.
After having a video removed from the video streaming service, Brand has now swapped to alternative platform Rumble, which he claims will enable him to talk more “freely”.
“We have officially been censored by YouTube,” the 47-year-old claimed in a clip posted this week.
“They took down one of our videos for misinformation, but why are big media organisations not censored for misinformation in the same way? Is it because YouTube are part of the mainstream media now?”
He said YouTube originally removed his video because it “cited information on official government websites, which we misinterpreted”.
However, Brand claims that he uploaded an apology video for the “error” made, which he has now deleted to mirror YouTube’s decision and avoid risk of accidentally making the claim again.
“YouTube took down our original video, we’ve taken down the apology video because in case we reiterate the claim while apologising for it,” Brand explained.
“We made an error, in my opinion a relatively small error, and we are being penalised, and for me that looks like censorship.”
Brand will now be hosting an hour-long live stream five days a week from Rumble.
In another video posted to YouTube, Brand hit back at the channel, claiming that mainstream news channels have also spread incorrect information and haven’t been penalised in the same way.
In the video, he refers to a clip that remains on the platform, where MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow says that “the virus stops with every vaccinated person.”
But Brand argued that it is widely known that “the vaccine does not prevent you from spreading it.”
“Why are independent channels being attacked, censored and brought down while mainstream media channels are being pushed, highlighted and celebrated?” he argued.
Scientists are currently rethinking their strategy about fighting future variants of Covid, by aiming for higher levels of protecting by blocking infections altogether.
