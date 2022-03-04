Sam Asghari jokes about his age in Instagram birthday post with fiancée Britney Spears
‘Most of you think I’m 49 but you’re wrong,’ actor wrote in his post
Britney Spears’s fiancé Sam Asghari has shared a playful message on Instagram to mark his 28th birthday.
The actor and model became engaged to Spears, 40, last year.
Sharing a photo of the couple together on a beach holiday, Asghari joked: “Most of you think I’m 49 but you’re wrong.”
“I already celebrate every single day for this opportunity called ‘life’,” he continued. “The more mature I become the more I realise that I’m one SOB.”
Meanwhile, on her own Instagram page, Spears shared the image of the pair together, and a post in which she referred to Asghari as her “husband”.
“Happy Birthday to my fiancé,” wrote Spears in the first post.
“I love you so much… I want a family with you … I want it all with you !!!!”
In another Instagram post, the artist shared a video of baby turtles crawling their way to the sea.
“My husband @samasghari sent me this and said: ‘100 baby turtles leave the hatch, only 20 make it to reefs because most get eaten by sharks, only 1 strong strong Turtle makes it out of 100 and comes back a year later stronger than ever and hatches babies,’” wrote Spears.
“He said these turtles represented life.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies