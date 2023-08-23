✕ Close Taylor Swift slams Scooter Braun, ‘poisonous male privilege’ in Billboard speech

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Scooter Braun, one of the world’s biggest music managers, appeared unbothered at reports this week that two of his star clients have parted ways with him.

This week, it was claimed that pop star Demi Lovato and singer, actor and West End star Idina Menzel had exited Braun’s SB projects. Sources close to both artists confirmed this to The Independent.

The Independent has contacted Braun’s representatives for comment.

Rumours have been circulating that pop singer Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber, both of whom have been with Braun since they launched their debut albums, are also set to split from the 42-year-old’s management services.

However, Bieber and Braun’s representatives denied the pair were severing professional ties.

On Twitter/X on Tuesday (22 August), Braun broke his silence by poking fun at the speculation, writing: “Breaking news… I’m no longer managing myself.”