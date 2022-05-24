Ahead of the release of his new album Scorcha later this year, Sean Paul has announced his much-awaited UK tour — and fans are going wild.

The Dancehall icon has graced the UK with a number of appearances in recent years, including 2021’s Sundown Festival and the Jingle Bell Ball.

But die-hard fans who waited years for a full UK tour found they had to wait just that bit longer, as the tour which was originally promised for April was rescheduled for August and September this year.

Now the time has finally come to get tickets to see Paul, known for his collabs with major artists like Beyonce, Clean Bandit and Sia, as well as his all-time classics Get Busy, Like Glue and Temperature.

There are 10 tour dates from August 23, hitting music hotspots in London, Glasgow, Manchester and more.

Paul said in December 2021: “Ay yo UK, I cannot wait to get ‘pon the road, seen? Big boss culture album dropping with a whole heap of music, ya dun know! That’s where we set the ting fi drop. Big boss culture, big boss tour.

“Can’t wait to come to UK, you always treat me good, I’m a bring the good weather and the warm music. Ya dun know, you can’t refuse it, you can’t lose it, boom! Nuff love.”

How to buy Sean Paul tickets in the UK

Tickets are available on the Ticketmaster website now. There are tickets available for every UK date, but his show at 02 Academy Glasgow is already at low availability.

Tickets for the tour’s two Norwich performances must be purchased through Ticketweb as they are part of Sundown Festival.

Prices vary by venue, ranging from £41.25 to £52.40.

What are Sean Paul’s tour dates?

The full dates are:

23 August: Newcastle Upon Tyne O2 City Hall

24 August: Leeds First Direct Arena

26 August: Birmingham Birmingham Forum

27 August: London O2 Academy Brixton

30 August: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena Cardiff

31 August: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena Nottingham

1 September: Glasgow O2 Academy Glasgow

2 September: Norwich Norfolk Showground Arena (Sundown Festival)

3 September: Manchester Bowlers Exhibition Centre

Tickets are available online at Ticketmaster.co.uk.