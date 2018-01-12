Norwegian pop singer Sigrid, best known for the song “Don’t Kill My Vibe”, has been named the BBC Music Sound Of 2018 winner, beating Rex Orange County, Khalid, and IAMDDB.

The long-list — chosen by a panel of more than 170 influential music experts and was published last year — also included Not3s, Superorganism, and Pale Waves. All 16 artists have made waves in the UK over the past year, receiving airplay around the UK.

Sigrid’s song “Don’t Kill My Vibe” was released by Island Records in February last year, the singer later recording a cover of Leonard Cohen’s “Everybody Knows” for the movie Justice League.

Talking about the victory, the 21-year-old said: “I feel honoured as there are so many other artists I look up to who have won this before me, and honestly, I’m just really happy and proud of what my team and I have achieved together.

“I’m from a small town called Ålesund in Norway. I’m still 21 and it’s quite crazy to get this recognition. I’m very excited about the year ahead and sharing new music with everyone.”

Radio 1 DJ Annie Mac said of the artists: “Sigrid is one of those really special artists making quality, exciting and feisty – yet fragile – pop songs… I’m really looking forward to watching her rise.”

The top five artists are:

1. Sigrid

2. Rex Orange County

3. IAMDDB

4. Khalid

5. Pale Waves

The rest of the long-list, in alphabetical order:

Alma

Billie Eilish

Jade Bird

Lewis Capaldi

Nilüfer Yanya

Not3s

Sam Fender

Superorganism

Tom Walker

Yaeji

Yxng Bane