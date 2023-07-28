Sinead O’Connor latest: Singer moved to London ‘to feel less lonely’ after son’s death, neighbours say
Singer died 18 months after the death of her son Shane
Sinead O’Connor’s neighbours have spoken about their interactions with the Irish singer, following her death aged 56.
O’Connor’s death was confirmed by her family in a statement provided to BBC News on Wednesday 26 July. The Dublin-born musician died aged 56, after being found “unresponsive” in “a residential address” in the Lambeth area of London.
According to The Times, O’Connor moved into a new penthouse in south London earlier this month, where she told her neighbours she had moved back to the capital city to feel less lonely.
The publication quoted Pushpakumara Moragamana, 57, who lived opposite. He recalled O’Connor smoking outside the building and discussing religion, mental health, and the death of her son Shane. aged 17, last year.
It appears that O’Connor’s neighbours had no idea of her fame. Mr Moragamana said they spoke regularly, and remembered an emotional conversation in which the “Nothing Compares 2 U” star said she felt “devastated and depressed” over the loss of her son.
Mourners on both sides of the Irish Sea gathered to pay their respects to Sinead O'Connor
Hundreds of people gathered at the London Irish Centre, in North London, for an evening celebrating the “Nothing Compares 2 U” singer’s life and music.
Famous members of the Irish diaspora from comedian Sharon Horgan to DJ Annie Mac attended the event.
Attendees were treated to a reading of one of O’Connor’s letters by actress Lisa Dwan, as well as a rendition of “Take Me To Church”, led by comedian Aisling Bea.
Irish singer Moncrieff said it was “really special” to be at the event.
“It was really special just to be a part of it,” he said. “To be around people who knew Sinead and were a part of her life was just a privilege.
“I’m an artist from Waterford, I moved to London a few years ago.
“Just to be in that room, in that energy, to celebrate someone so important in Irish culture and the history of Ireland, and Irish music, I wouldn’t have missed it.”
Blanid Lynn, from Northern Ireland, said that the event was “amazing”.
“Tonight was really amazing, Sinead was such a role model and an icon, a fantastic artist, and a voice for everyone who didn’t have a voice,” she said.
‘Nothing Compares 2 U’: Heartbroken fans sing Sinead O’Connor hit at Dublin’s Wall of Fame tribute
Moment fans sing Nothing Compares 2 U in Sinead O’Connor Wall of Fame tribute
Dozens of people have gathered at the Wall of Fame in Dublin’s Temple Bar to pay tribute to Sinead O’Connor. The Dublin-born musician died on Wednesday aged 56, after being found “unresponsive” in “a residential address” in the Lambeth area of London. Fans gathered to pay their respects and in a poignant moment sang two of her hits, Black Boys On Mopeds and Nothing Compares 2 U. Tributes continue to pour in for the star from across the world.
‘Trailblazer’ Sinead O’Connor led the way, Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill says
Sinn Fein’s vice president, Michelle O’Neill paid tribute to Sinead O’Connor who died on Wednesday aged 56.
“Ireland’s lost one of its greats. Such a hugely talented female artist, a real trailblazer and obviously my thoughts are with her family and all who loved her,” O’Neil said.
Voices: I can’t believe I agree with Morrissey, but he’s right on Sinéad O’Connor
“Her influence cannot be overlooked: she was a trailblazer, an activist. Sinéad was the first proponent of #MeToo, decades before it became a global movement. To me, she was a prophet,” writes Chas Newkey-Burden.
Sinead O’Connor lit a torch for so many of us, says filmmaker
Sinead O’Connor’s “fire lit a torch for so many of us… particularly those who really needed her light”, the director of a documentary about the late singer has said.

How to watch Sinead O’Connor documentary ‘Nothing Compares’
The award-winning documentary about Sinead O’Connor’s life is set to broadcast on Saturday (July 29) on Sky and NOW, following the singer’s death at the age of 56.
The documentary, directed by Kathryn Ferguson, tells the story of O’Connor’s rise to fame, with archival footage from 1987-1993.
According to reports, the two-hour documentary will be broadcast on television for the first time and will air exclusively on Sky Documentaries at 2 am and again at 9 pm on Saturday 29 July.
It will also be available on demand and on the streaming service NOW.
Sinead O’Connor previously revealed instructions she gave her children in event of her death
Sinead O’Connor gave her children specific instructions to use in the event of her death.
In a 2021 interview with People magazine about her memoir Rememberings, O’Connor revealed that she had told her children to call her accountant before the emergency services if she died.

His campaign forced Sinead O'Connor to scrap a 1997 Jerusalem concert. Now he is a Cabinet minister
Death threats forced Irish pop singer Sinead O’Connor to call off a peace concert in Jerusalem in the summer of 1997. At the time, a young man named Itamar Ben-Gvir took credit for the campaign against her.
Today, he is Israel’s national security minister.

