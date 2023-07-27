✕ Close Sinead O'Connor dies, aged 56

Police have issued a statement on the death of Irish musician Sinéad O’Connor.

O’Connor’s death was confirmed by her family in a statement provided to BBC News on Wednesday. The Dublin-born musician died on Wednesday aged 56, after being found “unresponsive” in “a residential address” in the Lambeth area of London.

According to The Irish Sun, police said in a statement that O’Connor “was pronounced dead at the scene” and that her “death is not being treated as suspicious”.

Her death comes a year after the suicide of her 17-year-old son Shane.

Throughout her life, O’Connor was known for her political activism and personal candour, as well as a string of acclaimed albums and her 1990 cover of Prince’s “Nothing Compares 2 U”.

Conor McGregor and Russell Crowe have led tributes to the “Jackie” singer.

In his lengthy tribute, Crowe shared the story of an encounter he had with O’Connor outside an Irish pub in 2022.

“We sat there the four of us and variously expressed the same thing. What an amazing woman. Peace be with your courageous heart Sinéad,” the Unhinged star wrote on Twitter.