Sinead O’Connor death – latest: Russell Crowe pays tribute to ‘amazing’ and ‘courageous’ singer
Singer died 18 months after the death of her son Shane
Police have issued a statement on the death of Irish musician Sinéad O’Connor.
O’Connor’s death was confirmed by her family in a statement provided to BBC News on Wednesday. The Dublin-born musician died on Wednesday aged 56, after being found “unresponsive” in “a residential address” in the Lambeth area of London.
According to The Irish Sun, police said in a statement that O’Connor “was pronounced dead at the scene” and that her “death is not being treated as suspicious”.
Her death comes a year after the suicide of her 17-year-old son Shane.
Throughout her life, O’Connor was known for her political activism and personal candour, as well as a string of acclaimed albums and her 1990 cover of Prince’s “Nothing Compares 2 U”.
Conor McGregor and Russell Crowe have led tributes to the “Jackie” singer.
In his lengthy tribute, Crowe shared the story of an encounter he had with O’Connor outside an Irish pub in 2022.
“We sat there the four of us and variously expressed the same thing. What an amazing woman. Peace be with your courageous heart Sinéad,” the Unhinged star wrote on Twitter.
Sinead O’Connor’s brutal snub of Piers Morgan resurfaces after TV presenter honours ‘wondrously gifted singer’
Sinead O’Connor’s brutal rejection of Piers Morgan’s invitation to feature as a guest on ITV’s Good Morning Britain has resurfaced following her death aged 56.
Since word of her passing, numerous high-profile figures have paid tribute, including Morgan, who remembered her as a “wondrously gifted singer, fiercely intelligent, highly amusing, complex, uncompromising, provocative woman with many demons”.
“Knew her for 35 years & we had some ferocious spats but also some great Guinness-fuelled make-ups. She was a unique character. Sad day,” the broadcaster, 58, tweeted.
To the delight of many O’Connor fans, one such spat has resurfaced across social media.
WATCH: Sinead O’Connor’s stand-out moments
Police issue statement after Irish singer’s death
‘You praise her now only because it’s too late’: Morrissey lashes out at tributes to Sinead O’Connor
Morrissey has furiously called out stars and members of the press paying tribute to Sinead O’Connor, after her death at the age of 56.
Comedians, politicians, musicians and more pay tribute to Sinead O’Connor
The story of Sinead O’Connor’s ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ – and her eventful encounter with Prince
The music world was rocked on Wednesday (26 July) by the news that Irish singer Sinéad O’Connor has died at the age of 56.
While many are paying homage to O’Connor’s expansive musical and political legacy, others are remembering the singer for her 1990 cover of “Nothing Compares 2 U”.
“NOTHING COMPARES TO YOU, Sinéad,” wrote Jamie Lee Curtis
Sinead O’Connor’s lifelong dedication to women’s rights: ‘We aren’t merely objects of desire’
Sinead O’Connor is being remembered for her lifelong advocacy of women’s rights following her death at the age of 56.
Comedian and actor Rob Delaney shares heartfelt tribute to “hero”.
“I saw Sinéad live many times. First time when I was 12. With my sister, with my mom. My wife and I listened to her all the time. My son Henry listened to her & I think about him when I listen to her now. I was so sad when her son died. I love her she is my hero in art & honesty.”
Sinead O’Connor’s former flatmate pays tribute to late singer
Sinead O’Connor’s former flatmate Nitin Sawhney has paid tribute to the singer after her death.
“Devastated to hear of the passing of Sinead O’Connor,” the musician and producer wrote on Twitter on Wednesday (26 July).
“Back in the 90s she came over to my tiny room in a shared flat in Tooting and we jammed together for ages,” Sawhney added. “She was so kind to my flat mates including @MykolachiHello who she sweetly complimented on her red coat…
:She stayed in touch for a while afterwards and was always so supportive. I will miss her humility, her incredible voice and her honest, compassionate soul.”
