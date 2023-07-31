✕ Close Sinead O'Connor dies, aged 56

Tributes to Irish singer Sinead O’Connor are continuing to pour in, in the wake of the Irish singer’s death aged 56.

Thousands of fans, fellow musicians and public figures have shared their love for O’Connor since her family confirmed the Dublin-born musician had died.

And in a letter to The Telegraph, one particularly moving account of her generosity has been resurfaced.

In 1991, a year after her cover of Prince’s “Nothing Compares 2 U” propelled her to worldwide fame, O’Connor called a young woman with terminal cancer, Louise Woolcock, out of the blue.

“Sinéad had heard of Louise’s illness from some source, probably the press, as we were raising funds for our local hospice,” her father, Philip, recalled to the publication. “My daughter was a great admirer of her and loved her music.”

Mr Woolcock recalled how O’Connor invited Louise to London and proceeded to give his daughter “the best week of her short life”, taking her out to dinners, for drinks and dancing.

“During all this time, Sinéad never sought any publicity for these acts of love and compassion,” Mr Woolcock said. “Today my thoughts are with two remarkable women who, I have no doubt, will be somewhere still laughing, dancing and singing.”