Sinead O’Connor funeral – latest: Singer’s family to attend service today as mourners line streets in Bray
Fans of the ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ singer expected to line the streets for procession along the seafront in Bray, Co Wicklow
Watch: Hillside tribute unveiled close to town where Sinead O’Connor will be buried
Sinead O’Connor’s funeral is set to be held today (Tuesday 8 August) in Ireland.
The Irish singer’s funeral procession will pass through the seafront in Bray, Co Wicklow, where O’Connor lived for 15 years. Plans for her funeral were shared by her family, in a statement issued to Ireland’s public broadcaster, RTE.
After the public pay their respects, O’Connor will be buried in a private service attended by close friends and family.
On Sunday (6 August), a large tribute to O’Connor appeared on a hillside in Bray, reading “ÉIRE SINÉAD” with a heart emoji between the two words, the word “Eire” being the Irish name for Ireland.
“We just wanted to take the opportunity to mark the moment with a bold statement that symbolises what she meant to this little country of ours,” Richard Seabrooke, executive creative director of The Tenth Man, told CNN in a statement.
What police have said about Sinead O’Connor’s death
Sinead O’Connor’s death is not being treated as suspicious, police said in a statement on 28 July.
As tributes poured in for the Irish singer after her death aged 56, police disclosed that she was found “unresponsive” in “a residential address” in the Lambeth area of London.
O’Connor’s death was confirmed by her family in a statement. The cause of her death has yet to be disclosed.
Days before she died, O’Connor shared a tribute to her 17-year-old son, who died in 2022, in what would be her final social media post.
Police issue statement after Sinead O’Connor’s death
Musician’s family was alerted after she was found ‘unresponsive’
A local musician has remembered singing with Sinead O'Connor in her home town of Bray, describing her as a “big icon” in the area with a “heart of gold”.
Tom Dalton, who ran acoustic singing sessions in a local pub with his band Celtic Grace, told of his surprise when he discovered he was singing with acclaimed star O'Connor in 2019, having not initially recognised her.
He told BBC Breakfast co-hosts Rachel Burden and Jon Kay: “We set it up there every Wednesday night, we had a poster up just down the road...I was there Wednesday evening in 2019.
“She (O'Connor) wasn't performing at the time, she was in a quiet mode. But anyway, this lady wandered in with a big Quake guitar...and I didn't recognise her at first. She walked in and she said 'What are you doing?'
“I said we do the round-robin and we just sing, and she sang the most beautiful song and played the guitar. I'd never heard her play the guitar and many people probably haven't.
“But anyway, we're doing the round-robin, and it came around and she sang and it was gorgeous. We went back around again and one of the girls started singing Amazing Grace, she joined in and played and sang, I joined in with her, she sang the second verse, and I sang the last verse.
“It was absolutely fabulous.”
Mr Dalton said he was praised for staying calm but had to confess he had not known it was the Nothing Compares 2 U singer at first.
“Two lovely ladies were there that night and said, 'Tom, you handled that so well' and I had to tell the truth, that when she walked in I didn't recognise her, but the minute I heard the voice, I knew who it was,” he said.
He continued: “She just stood up after about an hour and she went and we didn't hassle her, we didn't ask her for a photograph, there was nothing. It was just a complete and beautiful night.
“To meet her in that setting and such a beautiful lady, it was absolutely fabulous. To have had the pleasure to meet her and sing with her was something that's just hard to describe, without giving me the teary-eyed.”
The local musician also spoke about how the community felt about having the global superstar living in Bray, ahead of her funeral on Tuesday.
He added: “She was a really big icon here in the town, she was brilliant, she walked up and down, she talked to everyone and she was really a fabulous person...she really had a heart of gold.
“She really was a lovely, lovely lady and I've met only on one occasion, we sang with her, but she really was a gorgeous lady, I'm so sad for her, what a fantastic singer.
“It's a sad day but the town will remember her and she's an icon here in Bray and always will be.”
Reporting by Press Association
Hand-written notes addressed to Sinead O'Connor have been left outside the late singer's former home in Bray, Co Wicklow, thanking her for sharing her voice and her music.
A pink chair has been placed outside the pink-framed conservatory of the house, located on the seafront, with pink flowers and a photo of the singer placed at the base of the chair.
One sign left at the wall of the property listed causes that the singer had expressed support for, including welcoming refugees: “Where words fail, music speaks.”
Fans to line the streets for final farewell to Sinead O’Connor
Fans are expected to line an Irish coastal road to bid farewell to the acclaimed singer, as the cortege passes by before a private burial.
Handwritten notes left outside her former home in Bray, Co Wicklow, thanked her for sharing her voice and her music.
One note said: “You are forever in my heart.”
A pink chair was placed outside the pink-framed conservatory of the house, located on the seafront, with pink flowers and a photo of the singer placed at the base of the chair.
One sign left at the wall of the property listed causes that the singer had expressed support for, including welcoming refugees: “Where words fail, music speaks.”
A neighbour was also seen putting candles on the wall that separated the two properties.
Sinead O’Connor’s open letter that issued a warning to Miley Cyrus
After the release of her viral music video for her hit single “Wrecking Ball”, Miley Cyrus (then-20 years old) told Rolling Stone magazine that she’d been inspired by O’Connor’s accompanying visuals for “Nothing Compares 2 U” (1990).
In response, O’Connor wrote to Cyrus “in the spirit of motherliness and with love”.
She told the young artist that it wasn’t “‘cool’ to be naked and licking sledgehammers in your videos” and that she was in fact being “pimped” by the music industry.
Read the full letter O’Connor wrote to Cyrus:
Sinead O’Connor’s open letter with a warning for Miley Cyrus
Cyrus compared the music video for her 2013 hit ‘Wrecking Ball’ to the visuals for O’Connor’s ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’
Sinead O’Connor’s funeral details revealed as mourners encouraged to line Bray seafront
Sinead O’Connor’s family have asked people who wish to say a “last goodbye” to stand along Bray seafront in Co Wicklow as the cortege passes by before a private burial.
The procession is expected to start at 10.30 am at the Harbour Bar end of the Strand Road and will continue past O’Connor’s former home, Montebello, where she lived for 15 years.
Read more:
Sinead O’Connor’s funeral details revealed
Cortege is to travel past singer’s former home in Bray, before a private burial on Tuesday
Sinead O’Connor has been described as a “blessed soul” by the Imam who helped convert her to Islam.
The Grammy-winning singer, who died aged 56, converted to Islam in 2018 – changing her name to Shuhada’ Davitt, later Shuhada Sadaqat.
She tweeted in 2018 from a now-deleted account: “I am proud to have become a Muslim.
“This is the natural conclusion of any intelligent theologian’s journey; all scripture study leads to Islam.”
Shaykh Dr Umar Al-Qadri, 40, an Islamic scholar and the chief Imam at the Islamic Centre of Ireland, met O’Connor in 2018.
Speaking to the PA news agency, he said: “She was very down to earth, very humble. You can kind of say she was a blessed soul.
“She also was a great representative of Islam, and of humanity.
“This is a person who was very inclusive, diverse, open and non-judgmental – a beautiful human being.
“But at the same time had very difficult challenges, and I think these trials and difficulties she had, highlighted her strength and resilience.
“She represented the essence of our shared humanity.”
ICYMI: All-Ireland final paid tribute to Sinead O’Connor
All-Ireland final pays tribute to late Sinead O’Connor
A tribute was paid to Sinead O’Connor ahead of Sunday’s All-Ireland football final between Dublin and Kerry. Fans cheered as the late singer’s face appeared against a black background on the big screens inside Croke Park as the players warmed up. O’Connor’s 1990 hit, “Nothing Compares 2 U”, was also sounded out on a grey and rainy Sunday afternoon. Dublin went on to edge Kerry to reclaim the All-Ireland Football title with a 1-15 to 1-13 victory in a captivating final.
Watch: Hillside tribute unveiled close to town where Sinead O’Connor will be buried
No medical cause given for Sinead O’Connor’s death
No medical cause was given in the death of Sinead O’Connor and an autopsy will be carried out, London Inner South Coroner’s Court said on 27 July.
The result of the autopsy may not be available for several weeks, according to a statement on the court website.
Read more:
No medical cause given for Sinead O’Connor’s death
An autopsy will be carried out
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies