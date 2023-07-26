Sinead O’Connor death – latest: Tributes pour in for ‘fearless and uncompromising’ Irish singer
Singer died 18 months after the death of her son Shane
Irish musician Sinéad O’Connor has died at the age of 56.
O’Connor’s death was confirmed by her family in a statement provided to BBC News.
“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad,” it read. “Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time.”
No cause of death has been disclosed.
The Dublin-born singer-songwriter’s death comes a year after the death by suicide of her 17-year-old son Shane.
Posting on Twitter earlier this month, O’Connor shared a message about her late son, writing: “Been living as undead night creature since. He was the love of my life, the lamp of my soul. We were one soul in two halves. He was the only person who ever loved me unconditionally. I am lost in the bardo without him.”
Throughout her life, O’Connor was known for her political activism and personal candour, as well as a string of acclaimed albums, including 1992’s Am I Not Your Girl? and 1994’s Universal Mother, both of which were certified gold in the UK.
To many, she was most famed for her hit cover of “Nothing Compares 2 U”, written by the musician and producer Prince, which featured on her 1990 album I Do Not Want What I Haven’t Got.
O’Connor changed her name to Shuhada’ Sadaqat in 2018 after converting to Islam, but continued to work and perform under her birth name.
Tributes to the artist have already begun pouring in on social media – see below.
Irish sibling musicians Jedward have shared their own tribute to O’Connor on social media.
“True Irish Icon of our Generation!” they wrote. “We only just met her this year and she was in good spirits, a very welcoming person with a big heart.”
Folk musician and protest singer Grace Petrie is among the artists paying tribute.
“Desperately sad news about Sinead O’Connor,” she wrote. “An amazing musician and an incredible voice for justice who deserved far better than the many ways music and media treated her.
“Not sure I have seen an artist take a risk or a stand comparable to the one she took in 1992 on the biggest platform she had ever had. Utterly uncompromising. Rest in power.”
This is an in depth look at one of O’Connor’s most famous moments, when she tore up a photograph of the Pope on live TV to take a stance against paedophilia in the church.
A brave, singular force in the world of music.
The day Sinéad O’Connor tore up a photo of the Pope on Saturday Night Live
Thirty years ago, a young Sinéad O’Connor shocked America with her political protest on ‘Saturday Night Live’. She was promptly banned for life by broadcaster NBC, pelted with eggs in the street and booed during live shows. Ed Power reflects on the impact of that night and the contrasting reactions in the US and Ireland
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has shared a tribute to O’Connor.
“Her music was loved around the world and her talent was unmatched and beyond compare,” wrote the Irish leader.
“A trailblazer... Fearless, uncompromising & a superlative talent. Proved to be ahead of her time, again and again.
“Her passing at 56 is a devastating loss.”
Some deeply moving tributes are already being shared on social media – it’s clear her activism resonated with people just as much as her music.
The music world has been rocked this evening by the news that Irish singer Sinéad O’Connor has died.
Her family announced in a statement: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad.
“Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time.”
Read more:
Sinead O’Connor dies aged 56
Dublin singer’s death follows that of her 17-year-old son Shane in 2022
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies