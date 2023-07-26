✕ Close Sinead O'Connor dies, aged 56

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Irish musician Sinéad O’Connor has died at the age of 56.

O’Connor’s death was confirmed by her family in a statement provided to BBC News.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad,” it read. “Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time.”

No cause of death has been disclosed.

The Dublin-born singer-songwriter’s death comes a year after the death by suicide of her 17-year-old son Shane.

Posting on Twitter earlier this month, O’Connor shared a message about her late son, writing: “Been living as undead night creature since. He was the love of my life, the lamp of my soul. We were one soul in two halves. He was the only person who ever loved me unconditionally. I am lost in the bardo without him.”

Throughout her life, O’Connor was known for her political activism and personal candour, as well as a string of acclaimed albums, including 1992’s Am I Not Your Girl? and 1994’s Universal Mother, both of which were certified gold in the UK.

To many, she was most famed for her hit cover of “Nothing Compares 2 U”, written by the musician and producer Prince, which featured on her 1990 album I Do Not Want What I Haven’t Got.

O’Connor changed her name to Shuhada’ Sadaqat in 2018 after converting to Islam, but continued to work and perform under her birth name.

Tributes to the artist have already begun pouring in on social media – see below.