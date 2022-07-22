Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Splendour in the Grass attendees call festival a ‘national travesty’ after day one cancelled

Organisers of the Australian festival said acts over the rest of the weekend likely to go ahead as planned

Maanya Sachdeva
Friday 22 July 2022 12:03
Comments
<p>Australia’s biggest music festival was forced to cancel day one acts following torrential rain in Byron Bay </p>

Australia’s biggest music festival was forced to cancel day one acts following torrential rain in Byron Bay

(Instagram @splendourinthegrass)

Splendour in the Grass attendees have expressed disappointment after the main acts on day one were cancelled over poor weather.

The annual Australian music festival held in Byron Bay, New South Wales, was scheduled to kick off on Friday (22 July) following a two-year hiatus due to Covid-19.

However, in a statement posted to Splendour’s social media channels, festival organisers said they had “decided to err on the side of caution” and cancel performances on its main stages after the campsite was hit by torrential rain.

These included The Gorrillaz’s headliner act, as well as performances by Kacey Musgraves and The Avalanches.

In a statement, the team behind Splendour clarified that the festival line-up would be impacted “on Friday only” with other acts likely to go ahead as planned.

Recommended

The announcement was met with disappointment from festival-goers who had reached the Byron Bay venue only to find long queues, flooded campsites, and disorganisation, according to News.com.au.

One person told the outlet: “I literally came for the Gorillaz – I’ll be p***** if that’s true.”

Another said: “What’s the point of a festival without the music? I think it’s horrible – everyone’s paid $400 (£231) to see the Gorillaz.”

One person dubbed the experience a “national travesty”.

The Gorrillaz confirmed that their performance has been cancelled in a statement posted to Twitter, writing they were “beyond devastated” over it.

Musgraves also commented on the cancellations, tweeting: “F****** SPLENDOUR IN THE GRASS. Gigantic bummer.

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial

Sign up

“I flew 20 hours and drove three to be here with y’all,” she continued, addressing fans and adding, “I know so many of you also travelled far and spent money. This weather has been utterly insane. Please stay safe. I will be back as soon as I can. Much love.”

Recommended

Splendour has informed concertgoers affected directly by the cancellation that they will be contacted for information on refunds.

“We ask for patience while we work through the refund process. Please be assured that our event team is working very hard to provide the best experience possible under the current circumstances,” their statement read.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in