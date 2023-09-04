Steve Harwell, founding member of Smash Mouth, dies aged 56
Lead vocalist announced his retirement from the rock band in 2021
Steve Harwell, the founding vocalist of rock band Smash Mouth has died, aged 56.
Harwell’s death was confirmed on Monday (4 September) by band manager Robert Hayes.
In a statement shared with Rolling Stone, Hayes said that Harwell – who founded the “All Star” band in 1994 – died at his home in Boise, Idaho “surrounded by family and friends”.
Hayes added that the musician “passed peacefully and comfortably”.
This is a breaking news story – more information to follow...
