Steve Harwell, founding member of Smash Mouth, dies aged 56

Lead vocalist announced his retirement from the rock band in 2021

Inga Parkel
Monday 04 September 2023 16:20
(The Independent)

Steve Harwell, the founding vocalist of rock band Smash Mouth has died, aged 56.

Harwell’s death was confirmed on Monday (4 September) by band manager Robert Hayes.

In a statement shared with Rolling Stone, Hayes said that Harwell – who founded the “All Star” band in 1994 – died at his home in Boise, Idaho “surrounded by family and friends”.

Hayes added that the musician “passed peacefully and comfortably”.

This is a breaking news story more information to follow...

