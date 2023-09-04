Steve Harwell, founding member of Smash Mouth, dies aged 56

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Steve Harwell, the founding vocalist of rock band Smash Mouth has died, aged 56.

Harwell’s death was confirmed on Monday (4 September) by band manager Robert Hayes.

In a statement shared with Rolling Stone, Hayes said that Harwell – who founded the “All Star” band in 1994 – died at his home in Boise, Idaho “surrounded by family and friends”.

Hayes added that the musician “passed peacefully and comfortably”.

This is a breaking news story – more information to follow...