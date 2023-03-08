Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Suki Waterhouse says she’s “annoyed” that women in music often have to choose between their careers and having a family.

The actor and musician is starring as keyboardist Karen Sirkoin in Daisy Jones & The Six, a new series that explores the rise and fall of a fictional band in the 1970s.

The mockumentary, based on the 2019 novel of the same name by Taylor Jenkins Reid, also stars Riley Keough (Elvis Presley’s granddaughter), Sam Claflin as Billy Dunne, Camila Morrone, Will Harrison, Nabiyah Be and Josh Whitehouse.

Waterhouse’s character is the only woman in the rock band before the character Daisy Jones, played by Keough, joins as the lead singer.

The actor was speaking about her research for the role when she claimed she was frustrated that women in music often have to choose between family and music.

“‘I was looking at some of these prolific women in rock like Stevie Nicks and Christine McVie, and how they never got to have children and all the men in the band did,” she told Flaunt magazine.

“It’s f***ing irritating,” she said. “It’s just weird and really annoying how we have to start thinking about these things, usually by the time we are in our thirties.”

L-R) Sebastian Chacon, Suki Waterhouse, Riley Keough, Sam Claflin, Camila Morrone, and Josh Whitehouse of Daisy Jones & The Six (Getty Images for Prime Video)

She added: “I’m really enjoying being in my thirties mentally, and Julia Fox said on TikTok the other day how being in your 20s is being in the f***ing trenches. It’s a nightmare. But then there’s that other part of your life that also suddenly comes upon you really quickly,” she added.

Waterhouse also explained how she imagined her character as a female version of Bill Nighy “that was sort of quiet”.

The actor said she took piano lessons every day for four months for the role, thinking that it would aid her music, as well as her work in the role.

Waterhouse is currently in the middle of her The Coolest Place in the World tour.