Takeoff shooting - latest: Kanye West pays tribute after video of armed man at Houston party emerges
Latest news as tributes pour in for rapper who was shot dead after attending a private party with his bandmate and uncle Quavo
Takeoff, a member of rap trio Migos, was shot dead in Houston, Texas on Tuesday (1 November).
The rapper – full name Kirshnik Khari Ball – was 28 years old.
Police officers were called at approximately 2.34am local time (7.34am GMT) about a shooting outside of 810 Billiards and Bowling Alley in downtown Houston, where a private party of around 40 people was taking place.
Takeoff and his Migos bandmate Quavo were both in attendance. Quavo – real name Quavious Keyate Marshall – was not injured in the altercation. The third Migos member, Offset, was not present.
An argument emerged, reportedly after a game of dice, and shots were fired. Takeoff was pronounced dead at the scene.
His death has been mourned by industry figures and fans, with tributes for the late rapper pouring in on social media.
Celebrities including James Corden, Drake, SZA, Outkast, and Khloé Kardashian have shared posts remembering the rapper.
As of yet, no suspects have been arrested with Houston police chief Troy Finner calling on witnesses to “step up” with information about the shooting.
The police, as well as fans of the rapper, have urged others to remove graphic videos of the incident that have been circulating online.
Fans leave tributes at place of shooting in Houston
A Migos fan page has documented a visit to a memorial for Takeoff in Houston, Texas.
After the rap star was gunned down early on Tuesday (1 November), appreciators of his music have paid tribute in various ways, including a memorial in Atlanta.
Some have left flowers, candles and photos outside of 810 Billiards and Bowling in Houston, where the shooting took place.
An account named “ultimatemigos” posted footage from the memorial, with a caption that reads: “I swear Take, I promise to keep visiting you forever, I will keep coming back I won’t ever forget about you bro.”
J Prince addresses Houston shooting incident that killed Takeoff
J Prince has addressed the fatal shooting that killed Takeoff in Houston earlier this week.
“The Prince family would like to send our condolences to the family and friends of a beautiful soul,” he wrote on Instagram. “To Houstonians and families around the world, this one breaks my heart because Takeoff was a brother, a son, a role model, and God-loving human being.
“This shouldn’t have happened. This shouldn’t have ever happened in our city,” he continued. “This shouldn’t have been recorded, and this damn sure shouldn’t be circulating across social media for family, friends and fans to see. As I write this I’m angry about the lack of love and respect we have for one another as a race which keeps bringing us back to the same tragic place of Black on Black killing.
“They say satan is the author of confusion and right now there are a lot of lies and false narratives being spread by media whores,” he said. “I consider myself a man that’s quick to listen and slow to speak, therefore to whomever is responsible for putting that bullet in my little nephews head, let it be known that you can’t hide behind me, beside me or anywhere near me because I don’t tolerate dumb shit.
“To the homies in Georgia and around the world that got love for Takeoff like we do know this: let’s change the narrative in our culture by putting an end to every argument or disagreement resulting in violence,” he concluded. “It’s okay to live and let live to see another day. Rest in peace Takeoff.”
Quavo’s assistant reportedly shot in incident that killed Takeoff
Quavo’s assistant Joshua “Wash” Washington was one of the two other people shot in the shooting that killed Takeoff, as per TMZ.
Which label was Takeoff signed to?
Takeoff was signed to Quality Control.
In a statement shared on social media, the label said they were “devastated” by the “senseless violence”.
“It is with broken hearts and deep sadness that we mourn the loss of our beloved brother Kirsnick Khari Ball, known to the world as Takeoff,” the statement read.
“Senseless violence and a stray bullet has taken another life from this world and we are devastated. Please respect his family and friends as we all continue to process this monumental loss.”
Migos - made up of Takeoff, Offset and Quavo – grew up together in Lawrenceville, Georgia.
Migos was formed in 2008. The trio originally called themselves the Polo Club.
The three members are directly related and were raised together; Quavo was Takeoff’s uncle, and Offset is Quavo’s cousin.
Video shows man with a gun at party where Takeoff was shot
ICYMI: A video obtained by TMZ appears to show a person of interest standing with a gun in his pocket moments before Takeoff was fatally shot.
The man is seen standing with a gun as Quavo, Takeoff’s bandmate, gets into an argument with someone.
The same individual can then be seen with the gun drawn before shots are heard.
Police are aware of the footage.
Watch here:
Autopsy reveals Takeoff was shot more than once
Takeoff was shot multiple times, the coroner’s report confirmed.
The Harris County Medical Examiner confirmed his cause of death was “penetrating gunshot wounds” and ruled his death as a “homicide”.
Offset changes Instagram profile picture to image of Takeoff after Migos bandmate’s death
ICYMI: Offset has paid a subtle tribute to his late bandmate Takeoff.
While Offset has yet to verbally comment on his friend’s passing, the rapper changed his profile photo on Instagram Wednesday (2 November) to one of Takeoff’s face.
Read more:
Offset changes Instagram avatar to image of Takeoff after Migos bandmate’s death
Offset and Quavo have yet to comment publicly on their bandmate’s passing
Metro Boomin pays tribute to Takeoff
Metro Boomin, who produced Migos’s hit song “Bad and Boujee”, expressed his sadness over Takeoff’s death on Twitter.
“I can’t even really put into words how bright and warming of a genuine soul he was,” reads part of his heartfelt tribute.
James Corden says he’s ‘utterly devastated’ by Takeoff’s death
James Corden says he shared some “unforgettable moments” with Takeoff, and fondly remembered how the US rapper used to refer to him as “Big Drip”.
The host of the US programme The Late Late Show said the artist had “essentially willed Migos into existence” and that they had become “one of the most influential rap groups of this generation”.
Read more:
James Corden says he’s ‘utterly devastated’ by Takeoff’s death
The host of the US programme ‘The Late Late Show’ said he shared some ‘unforgettable moments’ with the US rapper, who was shot dead on Tuesday 1 November
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.