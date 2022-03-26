Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins has died at the age of 50.

The musician’s death was announced on Twitter on Friday (25 March), after the band were forced to cancel their show in Bogota, Colombia due to “a very serious medical situation”.

“The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins,” the band said in a statement on Twitter.

“His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever.”

The statement continued: “Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time.”

Hawkins’ cause of death has not been announced.

Tributes have been flowing in for the drummer, with musicians including Liam Gallagher and Ozzy Osbourne expressing their shock at his sudden death.

“In utter disbelief at the news of Taylor Hawkins,” wrote rock band Nickelback. “Our deepest condolences to his family, his bandmates, his team, his friends and everyone that was ever touched by the music he created with @foofighters @Alanis and so many others. This is so incredibly sad.”

“In absolute shock & disbelief over the passing of Taylor Hawkins. I’ve always had so much admiration for him,” musician Mike Portnoy wrote. “Amazing drummer & a gem of a guy who was always fun to be around. I’m absolutely gutted… my deepest condolences to his bandmates & family.”

Hawkins was born in Fort Worth, Texas in 1972 and had been a member of the band since 1997.

The American rock band had been touring South America, with their show at the Festival Estereo Picnic on Friday cancelled due to Hawkins’ death.

They had also been due to play Lollapalooza Brasil on Sunday (27 March), with fellow headliner Miley Cyrus saying that she would dedicate her show on Saturday (26 March) to him.

The Foo Fighters were among the acts scheduled to perform at the 2022 Grammy Awards on 3 April.

Hawkins is survived by his wife Alison and their three children.