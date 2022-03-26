Ozzy Osbourne, Liam Gallagher and Ringo Starr have led tributes to “incredible talent” Taylor Hawkins, following the Foo Fighters musician’s death aged 50.

The news was announced on Friday (25 March) by the band, who are currently touring South America.

“The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins,” a statement shared on Twitter read.

“His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever.”

Tributes quickly began to pour in online for Hawkins, with Osbourne praised Taylor Hawkins as a “great person and an amazing musician”.

“My heart, my love and my condolences go out to his wife, his children, his family, his band and his fans,” he wrote. “See you on the other side – Ozzy.”

Gallagher said that he was “absolutely devastated” by the “sad news” of Hawkins’ death, adding: “My thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends RIP brother LG x.”

Former Beatles drummer Starr also expressed his condolences and wished “peace and love” for those close to Hawkins.

“God bless Taylor,” he wrote. “Peace and love to all his family and the band peace and love.”

Members of rock band Nickelback said they were in “utter disbelief” at the news.

“Our deepest condolences to his family, his bandmates, his team, his friends and everyone that was ever touched by the music he created with @foofighters @Alanis and so many others,” the band tweeted.

“This is so incredibly sad.”

Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins on stage at Lollapalooza Chile last week (Getty Images)

Rage Against The Machine guitarist Tom Morello praised Hawkins’s “unstoppable rock power” in his own online tribute.

“God bless you Taylor Hawkins,” he said, sharing a picture of them together. “I loved your spirit and your unstoppable rock power. Rest In Peace my friend.”

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Oscar-nominated producer Finneas O’Connell said “the world was lucky” to have experienced Hawkins’ “gifts” before his passing.

“So heartbroken to hear about Taylor Hawkins’ passing, what an incredible talent, who didn’t also need to be so kind and generous and cool but was all those things too anyway,” he said. “The world was so lucky to have his gifts for the time that it did, Rest In Peace.”

“My heart, my love and my condolences go out to his wife, his children, his family, his band and his fans.

“See you on the other side – Ozzy.”

Kiss member Gene Simmons said he was “shocked and saddened” by the news of Hawkins’ death.

He wrote: “Our prayers and condolences go out to the Hawkins family, ⁦@foofighters⁩ friends and fans. Sad.”

Billy Idol said the death of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins was “so tragic”. Sharing a picture of the musician on Twitter Idol wrote: “So tragic. Rest in peace Taylor.”

“Taylor Hawkins 1972-2022,” tweeted The Smashing Pumpkins. “Our deepest sympathies to Taylor’s family, his fans, and of course his band.”