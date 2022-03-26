Miley Cyrus has pledged to dedicate her forthcoming concert to Taylor Hawkins, following the Foo Fighters drummer’s death.

The band, who are currently touring South America, announced that the 50-year-old musician had died on Friday (25 March).

“The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins,” a statement shared on Twitter read.

“His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever.”

Tributes quickly began to pour in online for Hawkins, with artists including Ringo Starr and Ozzy Osbourne sharing their devastation.

Among them was Cyrus, who had been due to headline Lollapalooza Brasil alongside the Foo Fighters this weekend. Cyrus will still perform on the Saturday (26 March), while the band were meant to be playing on Sunday (27 March).

“This is how I’ll always remember you,” she wrote on Instagram Stories, sharing a black-and-white picture of Hawkins.

Cyrus said she’d dedicate her forthcoming show to Hawkins (Miley Cyrus/Instagram)

“My show tomorrow is dedicated to Taylor Hawkins.”

In a second post, Cyrus shared a link to the Pretenders song “Brass in Pocket”, writing: “My favourite memory of Taylor is dancing round the drum kit while he played this song…”

“Playing it on repeat, imagining us… laughing forever.”

Hawkins had performed with the Foo Fighters since 1997.

The band had been scheduled to perform in Bogota, Colombia the night of his death.