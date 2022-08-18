The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Taylor Hawkins Foo Fighters tribute concerts: Everything you need to know
Taylor Hawkins’ son Shane will join Nile Rogers and Travis Barker as new additions to the London line up
More acts have been added to the bill for the highly anticipated Taylor Hawkins tribute concerts next month.
Three months after the death of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, the band, together with the Hawkins Family, announced two star-studded tribute concerts to celebrate his life.
The first concert will take place at Wembley Stadium, London on 3 September, with the second in Los Angeles taking place at the Kia Forum on 27 September.
Acts like Nile Rogers, Travis Barker and Taylor’s son Shane Hawkins will join the likes of Liam Gallagher, Brian May and Mark Ronson on the bill.
Chris Rock will also make a special guest appearance alongside Dave Chappell.
Charity, Music Support, who help those who work in music and live events affected by mental ill-health and/or addiction have been announced as one of the gig beneficiaries.
In a statement online, the charity said that they were “incredibly grateful, touched, honoured and privileged to have been chosen as one of the beneficiary charities for these amazing shows”.
MusiCares, which offers services and support to the people behind the music, will also be a charity partner at the event. Both charities were chosen by the Hawkins family.
Paramount have shared that they will be streaming the events live. You can find more details on where to watch the gigs below.
Tickets for Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins tribute concerts in London and LA were released on 17 June. Tickets are still available but demand is high.
Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trialSign up
Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic will perform on the same line-up as Dave Grohl at the forthcoming concerts paying tribute to Taylor Hawkins.
The late Foo Fighters drummer, 50, was found dead in his hotel room in Colombia in March. A cause of death is yet to be announced.
Where to buy tickets in the UK
Tickets for the London show have been on sale since 17 June at 9am on Ticketmaster.
Where to buy tickets in the US
Tickets for the LA show went on sale on 17 June at 9am PDT on Ticketmaster.
What is the lineup?
Alongside Foo Fighters, the lineup boasts the likes of Brian May, Liam Gallagher, Miley Cyrus, Alanis Morissette and a special guest appearances from Dave Chappell and Chris Rock.
The London lineup includes:
- Travis Barker
- Nandi Bushell
- Martin Chambers
- Chris Chaney
- Chevy Metal
- Stewart Copeland
- Josh Freese
- Liam Gallagher
- Violet Grohl
- Omar Hackim
- Justin Hawkins
- Shane Hawkins
- Joshua Homme
- Chrissie Hynde
- James Gang
- Alain Johannes
- Brian Johnson
- John Paul Jones
- Kesha
- Greg Kurstin
- Geddy Lee
- Alex Lifeson
- Brian May
- Krist Novelselic
- Nile Rogers
- Mark Ronson
- Luke Spiller
- Supergrass
- Roger Taylor
- Rufus Taylor
- Lars Ulrich
- Wolfgang Van Halen
- Plus a special guest appearance from Dave Chappell and Chris Rock
Where can I watch the gig?
You can watch the London show live on Saturday 3 September at 4.30pm BST.
Where to watch live:
- Paramount + (US only)
- MTV YouTube Channels (Globally)
- Pluto TV (Internationally)
Where to watch on demand:
- Paramount + (globally) beginning 3 September
- Pluto TV and MTV (on demand) beginning the week of 5 September
On Twitter, Hawkins’ family offered a touching tribute. His wife Alison wrote: “In celebration of his life, it is now up to all of us who loved him most to honour Taylor’s legacy and the music he gave us."
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies