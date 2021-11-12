Taylor Swift fans react to Jake Gyllenhaal ‘revelation’ in 10-minute ‘All Too Well’

Taylor Swift fans are reacting to the apparent Jake Gyllenhaal reference in the 10-minute version of her hit single “All Too Well”.

While the song, which was originally released in 2010, has long been rumoured to be about Swift’s relationship with Gyllenhaal, the new version all but confirms the singer wrote it after they broke up in 2011.

Swift and Gyllenhaal dated for three months from October 2010, splitting just after the Grammy winner turned 21 that December.

New lyrics include the lines: “And I was never good at telling jokes/ But the punchline goes: “I’ll get older, but your lovers stay my age.”

Gyllenhaal, 40, is currently dating 25-year-old model Jeanne Cadieu.

After Swift’s fans heard the song, they rushed to Twitter to pledge allegiance to the singer, and #JakeGyllenaal soon began trending with over 100,000 tweets under the hashtag.

They were livid that Gyllenhaal allegedly skipped Swift’s 21st birthday, noting the lyrics: “You, who charmed my dad with self-effacing jokes/ Sipping coffee like you were on a late night show/ But then he watched me watch the front door all night, willing you to come/ And he said, “it’s supposed to be fun… Turning 21.”

Most Twitter users referenced the part of the song that goes: “And I, left my scarf there at your sister’s house/And you’ve still got it in your drawer even now.”

Some demanded Gyllenhaal return the scarf, while others were sure the scarf was already on its way back to Swift.

A lot of other people decided to lay low after hearing the new version of “All Too Well”, with one fan writing: “Nobody talk to me today.”

The song features on Swift’s new release, Red (Taylor’s Version). Find our review of the album here.