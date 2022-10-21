Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

After weeks of teases and staggered reveals, Taylor Swift’s album has finally arrived.

Midnights – released at midnight on Friday 21 October – was apparently so in demand that Spotify crashed for a short time.

“Sis you just broke spotify,” wrote one fan on Twitter.

The album features 13 tracks written by Swift and collaborators, including her boyfriend Joe Alwyn, friend Zoe Kravtiz and longterm producer and co-writer Jack Antonoff.

But there was an extra surprise for Swifties. The singer dropped a special edition of the album including seven bonus tracks, titled Midnights (3am Edition).

“I’m calling them 3am tracks,” Swift tweeted on Friday (21 October).

“Lately I’ve been loving the feeling of sharing more of our creative process with you, like we do with From The Vault tracks. So it’s 3am and I’m giving them to you now.”

As expected, a lot of Swift’s fans were very excited: “MY FAVOURITE ALBUM JUST GOT 7 MORE SONGS. I’M TRYING TO PROCESS THIS,” wrote one fan on Twitter.

“TAYLOR I CAN BARELY PROCESS 13 SONGS! YOU DROP 7 MORE SONGS AND YOU THINK THAT I’M SUPPOSED TO GO ON WITH MY LIFE!” added another.

“Thank god I booked today off. Prepared to cry to this album all night,” a third fan said.

However, some listeners were annoyed about the additional songs after buying the original album: “How is no one else sorta p*ssed about this. I preordered just for her to drop basically an entirely different album?” one fan wrote.

“I’ve preordered it, and now I’m being punished and own the album with missing songs…. Thanks Taylor,” another said.

Others seemed to welcome the addition of more music: “The only bad thing about Midnights by Taylor Swift is that it ends,” joked one Swiftie.

“My favourite thing about Midnights is that Taylor Swift gives a bit of something for everyone. Do you hate yourself? Are you in love? Have you recently reported your enemy’s white collar crimes to the FBI?” tweeted one fan.

“Midnights exceeded my expectations and trust me when I tell y’all they were already HIGH… Taylor Swift never misses”.

One fan even joked that Liz Truss resigned as prime minister because of the album’s release: “Liz Truss quit now so she can spend tomorrow streaming Midnights by Taylor Swift without distraction,” they joked.

“Midnights is a collage of intensity, highs and lows and ebbs and flows,” Swift wrote on Twitter.

“Life can be dark, starry, cloudy, terrifying, electrifying, hot, cold, romantic or lonely. Just like Midnights. Which is out now,” she added.

Read The Independent’s five-star review here.