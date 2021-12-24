Tekashi 6ix9ine has been sued by a Texas promoter for allegedly accepting payment for a concert and leaving the venue without performing his set.

According to court documents obtained by Complex, JJD Entertainment filed a lawsuit against the 25-year-old rapper which claims that 6ix9ine flew to Humble, Texas to “grab the money in cash, then left.”

The documents also mention details about the rapper’s contract with the promoter where 6ix9ine, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, would get $45,000 (£33,558) at the time of signing the paperwork and $75,000 (£55,929) when he showed up for the concert.

Due to the “FEFE” rapper’s no-show, JJD Entertainment claimed that they had to refund all tickets for the show.

The promoters also claimed that they spent over $170,000 (£126, 806) for the event, which involved the venue’s cost, insurance, and security.

(MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP/Getty Images)

The lawsuit additionally mentions that JJD Entertainment spent $28,000 (£20,885) to book a private jet to fly 6ix9ine from Florida to Texas.

The Independent has contacted 6ix9ine’s representatives for comment.

Earlier this year, 6ix9ine spoke out about his no-show at the Texas concert, claiming that he cancelled the show because “the promoters didn’t pay him”.

The rapper told TMZ that he had a contract guaranteeing him $250,000 (£186,428) for his performance, but was only paid $70,000 (£52,200) in cash and didn’t get the balance before the show.

The rapper also told the outlet that he “returned the money and got the hell outta Dodge... never taking the stage.” JJD Entertainment argues that 6ix9ine’s claims aren’t true.

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

“Shortly after defendant Daniel Hernandez, failed to perform in accordance with the agreement, he went on a livestream with DJ Akademiks where the Defendant, Daniel Hernandez stated that the contract price was $250,000, that he received a $45,000 deposit, and $70,000 in cash, knowing that those statements were false,” the lawsuit states.

“On that livestream, Defendant, Daniel Hernandez, adamantly states that the only reason he left the concert site was because he did not get paid, knowing that statement was false.”

The promoters are seeking repayment for losses, in addition to suing the rapper for defamation - claiming that 6ix9ine’s remarks hurt their business.