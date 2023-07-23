Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

British band The 1975 have cancelled planned shows in Taiwan and Indonesia, calling it “impossible to proceed” with the Asia tour dates a day after being banned from performing in Malaysia.

Malaysia’s government called the band “extremely rude” after frontman Matt Healy kissed a male bandmate on stage and criticised the country’s anti-LGBT+ laws, under which homosexual acts are illegal.

“Unfortunately, due to current circumstances, it is impossible to proceed with the scheduled shows,” the pop rock group said in a statement.

