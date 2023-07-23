Jump to content

The 1975 cancel shows in Taiwan and Indonesia after Malaysia LGBT+ controversy: ‘Impossible to proceed’

‘Unfortunately, due to current circumstances, it is impossible to proceed with the scheduled shows’

Vishwam Sankaran
Sunday 23 July 2023 05:29
Comments

British band The 1975 have cancelled planned shows in Taiwan and Indonesia, calling it “impossible to proceed” with the Asia tour dates a day after being banned from performing in Malaysia.

Malaysia’s government called the band “extremely rude” after frontman Matt Healy kissed a male bandmate on stage and criticised the country’s anti-LGBT+ laws, under which homosexual acts are illegal.

“Unfortunately, due to current circumstances, it is impossible to proceed with the scheduled shows,” the pop rock group said in a statement.

More follows

