The 1975 cancel shows in Taiwan and Indonesia after Malaysia LGBT+ controversy: ‘Impossible to proceed’
‘Unfortunately, due to current circumstances, it is impossible to proceed with the scheduled shows’
British band The 1975 have cancelled planned shows in Taiwan and Indonesia, calling it “impossible to proceed” with the Asia tour dates a day after being banned from performing in Malaysia.
Malaysia’s government called the band “extremely rude” after frontman Matt Healy kissed a male bandmate on stage and criticised the country’s anti-LGBT+ laws, under which homosexual acts are illegal.
“Unfortunately, due to current circumstances, it is impossible to proceed with the scheduled shows,” the pop rock group said in a statement.
More follows
