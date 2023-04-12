Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tim Westwood has been interviewed twice under police caution after allegations of sexual misconduct.

Last year, the DJ was accused of predatory and unwanted sexual behaviour and touching by multiple women.

In a joint investigation by the BBC and The Guardian, seven women – all of whom are Black – spoke about the alleged incidents, which are said to have taken place between 1992 and 2017.

Westwood strenuously denied the allegations at the time, with a spokesperson alleging that the claims were completely false.

On Wednesday (12 April), the Metropolitan Police said officers were investigating five accusations of offences alleged to have happened between 1982 and 2016.

“Police are investigating five reports relating to allegations of non-recent sexual offences allegedly committed by a man,” their statement read.

“The offences are alleged to have occurred in London between 1982 and 2016. A 65-year-old man was interviewed under caution on March 15 2023 and April 4 2023.”

In the original investigation last year, as well as the corresponding BBC Three documentary Tim Westwood: Abuse of Power, a number of the accusers claimed the presenter used his position in the music industry to exploit women.

Westwood has ‘strongly denied’ all allegations against him (PA Archive)

In August, the BBC launched an ongoing external inquiry into what was known about Westwood’s conduct during his time at the corporation.

Westwood began his career on local radio before joining Capital Radio in London, and was later given his own show by BBC Radio 1.

He left Radio 1 and 1Xtra in 2013 after nearly 20 years and returned to Capital Xtra to host a regular show on Saturday nights, where he was referred to as “The Big Dawg”. He stepped down from his show on Capital Xtra in April last year.

Westwood has always “strongly denied” the allegations against him, with his representative saying last year: “In a career that has spanned 40 years, there have never been any complaints made against him officially or unofficially. Tim Westwood strongly rejects all allegations of wrongdoing.”

The Independent has contacted Westwood’s representatives for further comment.

Additional reporting by Press Association