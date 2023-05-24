Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tributes are pouring in from around the world for music legend Tina Tuner after the singer died at the age of 83 after a long illness.

Turner, who had hits including Proud Mary and The Best, died “peacefully” at her home in Kusnacht near Zurich, Switzerland on Wednesday, her publicist announced.

In a career spanning more than 60 years, the American-Swiss singer won eight competitive Grammy Awards and has a star on both the Hollywood Walk of Fame and the St Louis Walk of Fame.

After Turner’s death was announced on Wednesday evening, tributes from fellow musicians, actors, and other high-profile celebrities have begun pouring in for the singer, widely referred to as the Queen of Rock and Roll.

Leading condolences was fellow singer Bryan Adams, who honoured Turner in a heartfelt Twitter post, writing: “I’ll be forever grateful for the time we spent together on tour, in the studio and as friends.

“Thank you for being the inspiration to millions of people around the world for speaking your truth and giving us the gift of your voice. It’s Only Love and that’s all,” he said, in reference to their 1984 song “It’s Only Love” off his album Reckless.

Suits actor Wendell Pierce tweeted: “Long live the Queen!”

“RIP Tina Turner. Simply, the best,” Piers Morgan commented.

A Clockwork Orange star Malcolm McDowell remembered the 83-year-old as “a shining star and a wonderful person”.

British singer Paloma Faith hailed Turner as being one of her “greatest influences and inspirations”.

“I grew up with you in the background of my childhood and all through my time learning my craft I always returned to you,” the “Upside Down” artist shared.

“Rest in Peace & Power THE QUEEN , LEGEND, ICON. There will never be another. Cherish my times with you,” model Naomi Campbell wrote on Instagram.

Turner’s famous tracklist over the years includes the Bond theme track for 1995’s GoldenEye, with a tune of the same name co-written by Bono and The Edge of U2 fame, and other tracks include “We Don’t Need Another Hero (Thunderdome)”, “What’s Love Got to Do With It”, “Private Dancer”, “Let’s Stay Together” and many more.