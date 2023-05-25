Tina Turner death – latest: Tributes pour in after rock’n’roll ‘legend’ dies in Switzerland
Tina Turner, one of the greatest rock’n ’roll singers of all time, has died in Switzerland at the age of 83.
“Tina Turner, the ‘Queen of Rock’n’Roll’ has died peacefully today at the age of 83 after a long illness in her home in Kusnacht near Zurich, Switzerland,” her publicist said in a statement.
“With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model.”
The singer rose to prominence performing with her husband Ike Turner in the 1960s before overcoming the abusive marriage to go on to become a chart-topping solo artist.
Turner earned a legion of fans for her riveting live performances, and was best known for songs such as “Private Dancer”, “The Best”, “What’s Love Got to Do With It” and “Proud Mary”.
Born Anna Mae Bullock on 26 November, 1939, in Nutbush, Tennessee, Turner would go on to sell more than 180 million albums and won 12 Grammy Awards.
Turner was diagnosed with intestinal cancer in 2016 and received a kidney transplant in 2017.
Stars of the entertainment world including Mick Jagger, Bryan Adams, Rosario Dawson, Paloma Faith and Naomi Campbell paid tribute to the iconic singer.
Gasps and tears as stars of Tina Turner West End musical break news of her death
The stars of the West End stage show Tina: The Tina Turner Musical broke news of its namesake’s death during an emotional interval speech on Wednesday (24 May).
According to audience accounts in the Mail, the auditorium at London’s Aldwych Theatre was filled with “gasps” when the stars came out and broke the news to the crowd during a performance on Wednesday night.
Lead actor Zurin Villanueva was reportedly seen crying as she helped deliver the news to fans, before the show resumed for its second half.
The statement from the cast was “poignant” and “sombre”, theatregoers said, with the show reflecting the idea that Turner herself “would have wanted the show to go on”.
Turner died at her home in Switzerland at the age of 83 following a long illness.
News of the “What’s Love Got to Do with It” singer’s death was first announced by her representative in a statement.
Countless other musical giants have paid tribute, from Beyonce to Mick Jagger and Diana Ross.
“My beloved queen, I love you endlessly,” Beyonce wrote in a message on her official website. “I’m so grateful for your inspiration, and all the ways you have paved the way.
“You are strength and resilience. You are the epitome of power and passion. We are all so fortunate to have witnessed your kindness and beautiful spirit that will forever remain.
“Thank you for all you have done.”
Tina Turner nearly didn’t sing GoldenEye theme
In 1995, Tina Turner recorded one of her best known songs as she performed the titular theme for GoldenEye, Pierce Brosnan’s first outing as 007 agent Bond.
However, Turner very nearly wasn’t the voice of “GoldenEye”, after originally dismissing a “really rough” demo sent to her by the track’s songwriters, U2’s Bono and The Edge.
The Independent’s Isobel Lewis has the full story below.
Dionne Warwick pays tribute to ‘longtime friend’ Tina Turner
Dionne Warwick has paid tribute to her “longtime friend” Tina Turner.
“Another longtime friend has made her transition,” she wrote on Twitter. “Not only will I miss that eternal ball of energy named Tina Turner but the entire world will also find this void in their lives.
“My condolences to her husband and other members of her family. Rest in Peace my friend!”
Turner shared way she wants to be remembered in final interview weeks before her death
Tina Turner shared the way she wants to be remembered in her final interview released one month before her death on Wednesday, aged 83.
Six weeks ago, Turner took part in her last interview with The Guardian as part of the paper’s The Q&A column.
The singer gave moving answers to a question about her greatest fear, saying: “I never want to go back; I fought so much through my life, that I have to keep going forward.”
However, her most poignant comment came when asked how she would like to be remembered.
“As the Queen of Rock’n’Roll,” Turner replied.
“As a woman who showed other women that it is OK to strive for success on their own terms.”
The Independent’s Isobel Lewis has the full story.
Christina Aguilera is ‘deeply saddned’ by the loss of Tina Turner
Christina Aguilera has expressed her grief following Tina Turner’s death.
“I am deeply saddened by the loss of Tina Turner,” she wrote on Twitter. “Her powerful voice and strength will forever be etched in our hearts and memories.
“She paved the way for so many of us in the music industry and her legacy will continue to inspire generations to come.”
Turner survived horrendous marital abuse
Tina Turner suffered horrific physical, sexual and psychological abuse during her marriage to Ike Turner.
Turner met her future husband in the late 1950s at the age of 17 and began recording with him as the Ike & Tina Turner Revue soon afterwards.
She later revealed in her memoir I, Tina that Ike’s abuse started almost as soon as they met.
He would “throw hot coffee in her face, choke her, or beat her until her eyes were swollen shut, then rape her”, she wrote in the memoir.
She eventually left him in 1976, before establishing herself as one of the great solo performing artists of the 1980s and 90s.
Ike Turner died in 2007 aged 76.
Beyoncé dedicates a special message to Tina Turner
Beyoncé has dedicated a special message to the late Tina Turner.
“My beloved queen, I love you endlessly,” she wrote. “I’m so grateful for your inspiration, and all the ways you have paved the way.
“You are strength and resilience. You are the epitome of power and passion. We are all so fortunate to have witnessed your kindness and beautiful spirit that will forever remain.
“Thank you for all you have done.”
Diana Ross and Mick Jagger lead celebrity tributes to ‘Proud Mary’ singer
After Turner’s death was announced on Wednesday evening, tributes from fellow musicians, actors, and other high-profile celebrities have begun pouring in for the singer, widely referred to as the Queen of Rock and Roll.
Leading condolences was The Rolling Stones frontman Sir Mick Jagger, who duetted with Turner during Live Aid in 1985. He expressed his sadness at the news of her passing on Instagram, writing: “I’m so saddened by the passing of my wonderful friend Tina Turner.
Inga Parkel has more.
Kelly Clarkson pays tribute to Tina Turner on her chat show
Kelly Clarkson paid tribute to the late Tina Turner by singing a rendition of “What’s Love Got to Do with It” on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Wednesday (24 May).
‘What’s Love Got to Do with It’ singer dies aged 83
Tina Turner, the queen of rock’n’roll behind hits such as “What’s Love Got to Do with It”, has died aged 83 at her home in Switzerland.
The Independent’s Joe Middleton and Isobel Lewis look back at her remarkable 60-year music career.
