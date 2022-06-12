Country music star Toby Keith has revealed that he has been diagnosed with stomach cancer.

In a statement shared to social media, Keith, 60, told fans that he was diagnosed with the disease back in late 2021, and has undergone a mix of treatments.

“Last fall I was diagnosed with stomach cancer,” he wrote on Instagram.

“I’ve spent the last six months receiving chemo, radiation and surgery. So far, so good. I need time to breathe, recover and relax.”

While he said that he was “looking forward” to spending time recovering with his family, Keith suggested that he would be returning to live performances at soom point soon.

“I am looking forward to spend this time with my family,” he wrote. “But I will see the fans sooner than later. I can’t wait.”

Long before his diagnosis, Keith had been known as a passionate advocate for cancer-related charities. The Toby Keith Foundation, established in 2006, provides support for children fighting cancer.

Fans shared their support for the singer on social media.

Keith is best known for his 1993 country hit “Should’ve Been a Cowboy”. On 13 January 2021, he was awarded the National Medal of Arts by US president Donald Trump.