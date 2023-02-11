Wet Leg say ‘f*** the Tories’ after winning Best Group at the Brit Awards

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Wet Leg got bleeped in the live broadcast of the 2023 Brit Awards after one of their bandmembers said “f*** the Tories” during their acceptance speech for Best Group.

The indie band had earlier won the prize for Best New Artist, and performed a rendition of their single “Chaise Longue”.

Accepting the Best Group prize, bassist Ellis Durand delivered the speech and ended with the quip “f*** the Tories” before leaving the stage to loud applause.

The “Chaise Longue” hitmakers beat The 1975, Arctic Monkeys, and Nova Twins to take home the Brit for British Group of the year.

Other winners on the night include Harry Styles, Becky Hill and Fontaines DC.

The Brits 2023 were presented by returning host Mo Gilligan at the O2 Arena. The comedian took over hosting duties from Jack Whitehall last year.