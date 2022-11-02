Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Glastonbury is returning for 2023, and tickets go on sale this November.

The festival will return for its 51st year in 2023, taking place between Wednesday 21 – Sunday 25 June.

Known for being one of the hardest festivals to get into, securing Glastonbury tickets can be a tough task. Here’s everything you need to know so you can be as prepared as possible.

Registration

In order to be in with a chance of securing a ticket, you need to register. Registration does not guarantee you a ticket, but it does ensure you’re in with a chance.

You have until 5pm on Monday 31 October to register. There will be no opportunity to register again after that until after the major ticket sales have happened in November.

You’ll need to provide some basic details and a passport type photo to register which needs to be approved so Glastonbury recommends doing this as soon as possible.

You can register and find more information here.

Any registration since 2010 will still be valid, but it’s a good idea to check. If you already have an existing registration (or think you might have one), you can check it here and also update any information that might have changed.

Glastonbury also advises updating any old photos that no longer have a good likeness.

Keep your registration number handy because you’ll need that when you’re trying for tickets.

How much are tickets?

This year’s tickets are priced at £355 + £5 booking fee and are sold exclusively at glastonbury.seetickets.com.

When purchasing your ticket, you’ll only need to immediately pay £50 (plus coach fair if you’re booking tickets with coach travel).

You’ll need to pay the remaining balance by the first week of April 2023.

How to get tickets

Ticket plus coach travel will go on sale at 6pm GMT on Thursday 3 November.

General admission tickets will go on sale at 9am GMT on Sunday 6 November.

Tickets will be sold exclusively at glastonbury.seetickets.com. Don’t make the mistake of grabbing them from anywhere else as they won’t be legitimate.

Anyone 13 or over will need a ticket for entry. Bookers can purchase up to six tickets per transaction at the cost of the £50 deposit per person (plus your coach fair if you’re going with that option).

When ticket sales open, you’ll be taken to a holding page which will refresh every 20 seconds.

Glastonbury festival advises to only use one tab when attempting to buy your tickets due to it confusing sites, although many people swear by having multiple tabs open.

If you’re lucky enough to get through, you’ll have a limited amount of time to enter the registration number and postcode details for each ticket. Make sure you enter the information correctly as if the information entered doesn’t match that on the registration, your tickets won’t go through.

If you’re purchasing coach tickets you’ll also have to choose the pick up and drop off locations at this time.

If you manage to get through to the payment, then you’ll have a very tense five minutes to enter your details. If you purchase one of the golden tickets, it will be personalised to you and is non-transferable.

You can find more information on Glastonbury tickets and all the different packages here.