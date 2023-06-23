How to get tickets for Glastonbury 2024

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Thousands of music fans are arriving at Worthy Farm in Somerset, after Glastonbury co-organisers Michael and Emily Eavis opened the festival gates. The festival is now in its 51st year, taking place between Wednesday 21 to Sunday 25 June.

Known for being one of the hardest festivals to get into, securing Glastonbury tickets can be a tough task. For those that missed out on tickets for this year, here’s everything you need to know so you can be as prepared as possible in the race for 2024.

Please note: Tickets for 2024 are not yet on sale.

Registration

In to secure a ticket, you need to be registered. Registration does not guarantee you a ticket, but it does ensure you’re in with a chance.

When registration reopens, you’ll have until the cut off date ahead of tickets going on sale to register. This will usually be around the end of October. There will be no opportunity to register again after that until after the major ticket sales have happened in November.

You’ll need to provide some basic details and a passport-style photo to register, which needs to be approved, so Glastonbury recommends doing this as soon as possible.

You can register and find more information here.

Any registration since 2010 will still be valid, but it’s a good idea to check. If you already have an existing registration (or think you might have one), you can check it here and also update any information that might have changed.

Glastonbury also advises that all photos have a good likeness to your current appearance – so time to update your passport pictures!

Keep your registration number handy because you’ll need that when you’re trying for tickets.

Glastonbury festival is right around the corner. If you missed out, make sure you’re prepped to get in next year! (Getty Images)

How much are tickets?

Tickets for Glastonbury 2023 were priced at £355 plus £5 booking fee and are sold exclusively at glastonbury.seetickets.com. It is not yet known if the price next year will increase.

In previous years, when purchasing your ticket, you need to immediately pay £50 (plus coach fair if you’re booking tickets with coach travel) on purchase.

You’d then need to pay the remaining balance by the first week of April 2024.

How to get tickets for 2024

Tickets for Glastonbury 2024 are not yet on sale, however, you can make sure you’re prepared by reading the below guidance.

The sale dates of the tickets are likely to be announced a few months after this year’s festival goes ahead. Ticket plus coach travel will go on sale first, usually in November. General admission tickets will go on sale a few days later.

Tickets will be sold exclusively at glastonbury.seetickets.com. Don’t make the mistake of purchasing them from anywhere else as they won’t be legitimate.

Anyone 13 or over will need a ticket for entry. Bookers can purchase up to six tickets per transaction at the cost of the £50 deposit per person (plus your coach fair if you’re going with that option).

When ticket sales open, you’ll be taken to a holding page which will refresh every 20 seconds.

Glastonbury Festival advises to only use one tab on your internet browser when attempting to buy your tickets, although many people swear by having multiple tabs open.

If you’re lucky enough to get through, you’ll have a limited amount of time to enter the registration number and postcode details for each ticket. Make sure you enter the information correctly, otherwise, your tickets won’t go through.

If you’re purchasing coach tickets you’ll also have to choose the pick up and drop off locations at this time, so be prepared to know where you can get to easily!

If you manage to get through to the payment, then you’ll have a very tense five minutes to enter your details. If you purchase one of the golden tickets, it will be personalised to you and is non-transferable.

You can find more information on Glastonbury tickets and all the different packages here.