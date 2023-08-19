Church bingo: A tradition lost to the Covid-19 pandemic

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

While visiting her Nana in November 2019, Angela Christofilou joined one of the regular bingo games at St James Church Hall in Heywood, Lancashire.

For years, the community space opened up for locals to gather and participate in the games.

Christofilou found a special atmosphere and energy in the group as they played, which she has documented in her book Church Bingo.

(Angela Christofilou)

(Angela Christofilou)

Bingo at the hall sadly came to an end due to lockdown and Covid-19 restrictions, forcing members to stop socialising in such settings.

This collection of pictures commemorates Heywood’s elderly community spirit, but also spotlights fading cultural traditions in a post-pandemic, post-Brexit Britain. Church bingo illustrates the importance of smiling, and enjoying the finer things in life while we’re here – friends, a cuppa and bingo.

(Angela Christofilou)

(Angela Christofilou)

Christofilou said: “The community atmosphere and the energy from everyone there was special. As we had three generations of women from my family under the same roof, I decided to take out my camera.

“The bingo was organised by Janet and her late husband Karl, who brought together so many people with events like this. Sadly, since the pandemic, the bingo no longer happens. With this book, I would like to celebrate this community and its members, some of whom are no longer with us.

“I dedicate this to Nan and her pals.”

(Angela Christofilou)

(Angela Christofilou)

The Culture Co-op will use the work by Christofilou to help launch their new Outdoor Gallery in Heywood later this year. The collection will be exhibited in public locations, celebrating the often-overlooked culture found throughout the community.

(Angela Christofilou)

(Angela Christofilou)

As a self-taught photographer, Christofilou has focused her work on protest, community, documentary and activism since 2015.

She has been building an archive of protest photography including movements such as women’s rights and LGBTQ+ rights marches as well as anti-racism and climate protests.

(Angela Christofilou)

(Angela Christofilou)

Her work includes street photography from the US and UK, landscapes, portraits, her grandma, and other parts of the community in Heywood.

Her work has been featured in a number of exhibitions, campaigns, publications and documentaries. Church Bingo won the British Journal of Photography’s Portrait of Britain 2022 award, and was exhibited nationally on screens and billboards in January 2023.

Church Bingo is published by Pendle Press this month and can be purchased here.