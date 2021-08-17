Scarlett Johansson is reportedly pregnant after husband Colin Jost reportedly confirmed the news at a gig this weekend. Here, we look at the timeline of their relationship, from first meeting in 2010 to the present day.

November 2010: The pair meet on Saturday Night Live

The pair first met while creating a parody sketch for SNL back in 2010. At the time, the pair were both in relationships with other people – Johansson was married to Ryan Reynolds and Jost was dating Rashida Jones. The sketch, which was written by Jost, combined two MTV shows,Teen Mom and My Super Sweet Sixteen and saw Johansson play a teenage mother giving birth at her birthday party.

Speaking about her memories of them first meeting, Johansson said: “He seemed very confident at the time.”

“I don’t know if he felt that way, but in that environment, if you’re not confident as a writer, your stuff just never gets produced,” she told The Hollywood Reporter in 2019.

Jost meanwhile told Entertainment Tonight: “The first time she hosted was the first year I was a writer on the show. So, we’ve kind of known each other since then ... she’s the best.”

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost first met on SNL

July 2017: Reports emerge of the pair dating

Reports emerged in 2017 that SNL star Kate McKinnon set the pair up on a date. As reported in The Daily Mail, the pair were spotted on a date in July 2017 at The Palm in East Hampton, a few months after Johansson divorced her second husband, Romain Dauriac.

September 2017: Jost goes public with their relationship

On the red carpet at the 2017 Emmy awards, Jost was asked directly about rumours relating to his relationship with Johansson. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight he said: “She’s wonderful. She’s working, so otherwise, she’d be here. She’s pretty cool ... It’s hard to have a lot of complaints, she’s pretty awesome.”

A few months later, the pair made their first public appearance together at the American Museum of Natural History Gala.

December 2017: The pair are spotted holding hands during SNL sketch

That same year, Johansson reprised her role as Ivanka Trump for a SNL sketch which went viral. During the closing monologue of the show, which was delivered by Kevin Hart, the pair were spotted holding hands. You can watch the moment below.

April 2018: Jost accompanies Johansson to the Avengers: Infinity War premiere

The pair made their red-carpet debut together in style at the premiere of Avengers: Infinity War in LA on 23 April, 2018.

Before this, Johansson appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show where she was shown a throwback photo of her boyfriend with a beard. You can see her humorous reaction to that here:

May 2018: The pair attend the Met Gala together

In May 2018, the pair made another public appearance together at the Met Gala. You can see some images of the pair below.

April 2019: Another Avengers Premiere

A year after the last one, the pair returned to the red carpet for another Avengers premiere, this time for Avengers: Endgame. The pair appeared together at the event which took place at the Los Angeles Convention Center on 22 April 22, 2019.

May 2019: The couple announce their engagement

Johansson and Jost revealed their engagement in May 2019. Johansson’s publicist, Marcel Pariseau, confirmed the news to the Associated Press. The pair did not give details at this stage about their wedding details. Speaking about the engagement on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Johansson said she was “surprised” by Jost’s proposal, calling him, “very charming, very thoughtful and romantic.”

July 2019: Johansson reveals her engagement ring at Comic-Con

In July 2019, the actress donned an 11-carat engagement ring at Comic-Con. You can see the pictures below.

December 2019: Johansson says Jost is “the love of my life” on SNL

Johansson returned to host Saturday Night Live in December of that year, and conveyed just how much she loved Jost during an emotive moment on the show. The actor said of Jost: “I just want to say that this place means so much to me. I have so many friends here, and I met the love of my life here.”

You can watch the moment here:

Scarlett Johansson declares here love for Colin Jost

October 2020: The couple announce their marriage

Unsurprisingly due to the pandemic, news of the couple was scarce in 2020 until they broke the news via an Instagram post for Meals on Wheels America that they had married in an “intimate ceremony”. It was captioned “Jost Married”.

“We’re thrilled to break the news that Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost were married over the weekend in an intimate ceremony with their immediate family and loved ones, following COVID-19 safety precautions as directed by the CDC,” the post read. “Their wedding wish is to help make a difference for vulnerable older adults during this difficult time by supporting @mealsonwheelsamerica. Please consider donating to celebrate the happy couple by clicking the link in our bio.”

You can see the post here:

Just weeks before the wedding, Jost opened up about their plans to Ellen DeGeneres saying that he hoped his Weekend Update co-anchor Michael Che objects during the ceremony.

“That’s part of why we’ve just been postponing it. We can see him getting ready for the wedding, and we’re like maybe we should wait another day,” he said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “I want to ask him to do an objection at the wedding. A lot of people do speeches, but I think it would be nice in that moment, so few people utilise that moment to object.”

July 2021: Rumours of Johansson’s pregnancy first emerge

According to a report in Page Six, the couple were expecting their first child together.

“Scarlett is actually due soon, I know she and Colin are thrilled,” a source told Page Six. Johansson shares a daughter with her ex-husband Romain Dauriac; this would be the first child for Johansson and Jost.

“Scarlett is pregnant but has been keeping it very quiet,” an additional source told the outlet. “She has been keeping a very low profile.”

August 2021: Pregnancy is seemingly confirmed by Jost

Jost reportedly confirmed that Johansson is pregnant during a stand-up show in mid-August. According to Page Six, he was performing a stand-up gig at the Ridgefield Playhouse in Connecticut, where he reportedly confirmed the news to fans in the audience.

Jost said: “We’re having a baby, it’s exciting,” according to a source in the audience.