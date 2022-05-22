Anne-Marie Duff has spoken out about her decision not to get Botox.

The Shameless star opened up about her appearance in a new interview with The Independent.

“I’m not Botoxed up to the nines,” Duff said.

The 51-year-old actor explained that she had made the conscious decision to forego the popular cosmetic procedure.

“I made that decision, and some people think it’s bonkers,” she said. “But it’s not stopped me getting work.”

Duff went on to say that women on the street have stopped her in the street to say “thank you very much” for choosing not to get Botox.

“It’s such an emotive thing, you know?” said the actor.

Following her role in Shameless, Duff has gone on to star in the hit HBO series His Dark Materials and Netflix’s Sex Education.

Anne-Marie Duff: ‘When you’re on the breadline, theatre can’t be a priority’ (Anthony Harvey/AFP/Getty Images)

Elsewhere in the interview, she spoke about growing up in an Irish family in west London, describing how she lived “in a household where we did have the gas cut off”.

“When I was growing up, we didn’t go to the theatre. When you’re on the breadline, it can’t be a priority. That’s why we need theatre in schools and things like NT Live and cheap ticket schemes to make things incredibly accessible to people,” said the actor.

