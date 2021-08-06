Liberty Poole is one of the major new contestants on the brand new series of Love Island, but who actually is she?

Poole is just one of the ripped singletons being airlifted into the villa for assorted romantic hijinks this summer. The 21-year-old student from Birmingham is among the youngest of this year’s cast, and in reality works at Nando’s while studying marketing.

Despite working at Nando’s, though, Poole has never actually gone on a date in one of the restaurants – primarily because she’s so used to amorous customers attempting to romance her purely for her staff discount.

“I’ve had a few things happen at work,” she says in her ITV bio. “I’ve had a napkin shaped as a rose given to me which was cute … and then I’ve been proposed to. It was a bit unexpected!”

It turned out the regular customer had substituted a diamond ring for a “charity support badge”, with Poole adding: “I was thinking, that’s one way of saying I’m a charity case when it comes to love!”

Poole, who describes herself as “a social butterfly” and “a girls’ girl”, says that she’s “never had that nice, happy relationship”, so has high hopes for Love Island 2021.

As for her type? She says she’s on the hunt for an “alpha male, cheeky chappy sort of guy”. Will she find one on Love Island? Chances are: yes, she absolutely, a hundred per cent, without question, will!

‘Love Island’ star Liberty Poole (ITV)

Poole’s Instagram can also be found here.

For much of the series so far, Liberty has been coupled up with Jake Cornish, though so far it’s debatable whether he feels as lovestruck about her as she does about him.

Love Island starts at 9pm Monday 28 June on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.