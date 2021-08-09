Viewers of Love Island’s follow-up series Aftersun were treated last night (8 August) to a tense encounter between Hugo Hammond and Amy Day.

The two contestants had coupled up in Casa Amor during the current series of the hit ITV2 reality show, but their relationship soured upon the return to the main villa.

Both contestants were evicted from the villa earlier this week, alongside Clarisse Juliette and Sam Jackson.

The pair then appeared together on Sunday’s instalment of Love Island: Aftersun, but the reunion was somewhat less than friendly.

Amy described Hugo as “fake” and claimed he had “flipped” on her when the pair left the show.

After Hugo suggested they had agreed to remain friends, Amy declared that she wasn’t “part of that conversation”.

Amy accused her former partner as having a “patronising attitude”, and likened his approach to the series to being on a “lad’s holiday”. Hugo, meanwhile, suggested that he had not enjoyed his time in the villa.

Speaking to presenter Laura Whitmore, Hugo denied the claim that he had just been pursuing a “showmance”.

Amy, meanwhile, told Whitmore that she believed Hugo was “terrible with women”.

