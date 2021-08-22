As Love Island rapidly approaches its end, Chloe and Toby were sent on their final date – but fans were left unimpressed by the set-up.

Tonight’s episode (22 August) of the hit ITV reality series saw contestants Chloe and Toby go on their final date.

The theme of the date – nicknamed “Chloe in Wonderland” – was inspired by Lewis Carroll’s 1965 children’s tale.

Chloe and Toby were taken to an isolated area in the woods where a colourful banquet table was set up with an abundance of cakes and sweets. Surrounding them were photographs of the pair together during their time on the series that had been strung up on the nearby trees.

One user wrote: “If I went on #loveisland and got sent on a date with these Poundland decorations in the middle of a wood I would be raging, where is the budget?”

(ITV)

“Why does Chloe and Toby’s date look like those very middle class toddler’s birthday parties you see on Hampstead Heath?” wrote journalist Elise Bell.

Another added: “Everyone got to go on fancy final dates but Chloe and Toby are attending their year 6 leavers party.”

Someone else also compared the date to “a six year old girl’s birthday party”.

“The setting of toby and chloe’s date,” quipped one user, who accompanied the post with a picture of The Peppa Pig World, a UK-based amusement park based on the hugely popular children’s cartoon Peppa Pig.

Love Island airs its final episode tomorrow 23 August at 9.00pm on ITV.