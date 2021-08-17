Love Island’s Jake Cornish is “not intelligent enough” to have a game plan on the show, his dad has claimed.

In recent episodes, Jake’s relationship with girlfriend Liberty Poole – who he has been with since day one in the villa – has been tested after the pair were voted the most one-sided relationship by the public.

Many viewers believe that Jake is pretending to like Liberty more than he actually does while her affections are clear and have accused him of gaslighting her.

During Sunday (15 August) night’s episode, Jake and Liberty were also among the couples voted least compatible by their fellow islanders.

But after Chloe and Faye confronted Jake over his reasons for telling Liberty he loved her for the first time during an argument, Jake’s dad Mark has stepped in to defend his son.

Mark claimed that Jake has “no motive” to lie about his feelings, Mark told Bristol Live: “What you see on telly is Jake… He is genuine but he speaks before he thinks, so when you see him on the telly saying things, it’s because it’s coming from his heart and he’s just a nice lad.

“I think that’s why in his mind, he didn’t say he loved Liberty from the beginning - because of the timing. He obviously loves her because he wouldn’t have waited so long to tell her otherwise.”

Discussing backlash his son had faced online, he continued: “They just see him on the telly and think that he’s in it for the money or he’s a bit of a, you know, bit of a snake and you know, I’m not being horrible to Jake but he’s not intelligent enough to have a game plan!”

