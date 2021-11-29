I’m a Celebrity fans tuning in to ITV for tonight’s episode will be very disappointed.

On Friday (25 November), the first live show of this year’s series was cancelled for the first time ever as a “precautionary” measure due to Storm Arwen.

Due to extreme weather conditionswin Wales, where the show is produced, ITV announced that Saturday (26 November) and Sunday’s (28 November) episodes were also cancelled.

In the episodes place were a compilation of highlights from previous series.

This marked the first time an episode of I’m a Celebrity has been pulled in its 19-year history – and ITV has now confirmed the show won’t air on Monday (29 November) either. Instead, it will resume on Tuesday (30 November).

The production of the new series has been plunged into chaos since beginning last Sunday (21 November).

Richard Madeley, who was said to be one of the 2021 series’ highest-paid contestants, was forced to quit the show after feeling “unwell”.

The Good Morning Britain contributor was taken to hospital for a check up. However, due to breaking the show’s Covid bubble, he had to withdraw. His daughter, Chloe, said that he was “livid” by the decision.

Ant and Dec will be back presenting ‘I’m a Celebrity’ on Monday (30 November) (ITV)

Two more celebrities were on the verge of quitting last week. After failing in two tasks, music producer and rapper Naughty Boy threatened to leave the series, with former Strictly Come Dancing judge Arlene Phillips following suit.

The Sun reports that Philips, who, at 78, is the oldest contestant to have ever participated in the show, is struggling with “chronic pain”.

Meanwhile, Saturdays pop star Frankie Bridge is said to have developed a rash that was worrying medics.

Reps for the show also confirmed that “a security breach was identified” earlier this week. They said “an intruder was removed from the location with immediate effect”.

I’m a Celebrity will (hopefully) return as normal on Tuesday (30 November).