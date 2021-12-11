I’m a Celebrity: Who left last night during double eviction?

The number of remaining contestants has been whittled down to four...

Louis Chilton
Saturday 11 December 2021 08:16
Two I’m a Celebrity contestants were evicted from the series in one go during Friday night’s (10 December) dramatic episode.

The long-running ITV reality series gave viewers the option to vote for who would become the series’ sixth and seventh casualties.

Towards the end of the episode, it was announced that Matty Lee and Adam Woodyatt would be leaving the series.

Lee is an Olympic gold medal-winning diver, while Woodyatt is an actor best known for his role as Ian Beale on EastEnders.

“It’s not easy being in there,” said Lee, while speaking to Ant and Dec at the end of the episode. “Being so secluded and being away from the real world.”

This left Saturdays singer Frankie Bridge, ex-Newcastle footballer David Ginola, Danny Miller and Simon Gregson as the series approaches its final episodes.

Former BBC Breakfast presenter Louise Minchin had been kicked off the series the preceding night (9 December), following on from Strictly judge Arlene Phillips, Paralympian Kadeena Cox, Radio 1Xtra DJ Snoochie Shy and music producer and rapper Naughty Boy.

Earlier in Friday’s episode, Bridge opened up about her past mental health struggles, recalling the time she was admitted to hospital for treatment.

I’m a Celebrity continues on ITV on Saturday night at 9pm.

