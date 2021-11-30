Last night’s episode of I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! was full of drama, as not one, but two contestants threatened to quit.

Both Arlene Phillips and Naughty Boy heavily hinted that they might make an early exit, with former Strictly Come Dancing judge Phillips struggling after a night in basic camp “the clink” and music producer Naughty Boy feeling that some of the contestants in the main camp had “no love” for him.

“I do think my time here is done,” said Naughty Boy, while Phillips admitted: “I feel exactly the same.”

Richard Madeley also had to leave the show after being taken to hospital for a check up. He was cleared to go back on to the show but could not due to Covid protocol.

But is it actually possible for celebrities to quit and still get paid?

It has been reported in the past that contestants must stay in the camp for at least 72 hours in order to receive full payment from ITV. But when Gemma Collins notoriously quit the show in 2017 after just three days of it being on air, she received a smaller fee than if she had stayed longer.

Following her exit from the show, the reality star said she was going to donate the £4,800 she made to Save the Children.

At the time, a spokesperson for Collins released a statement saying: “The show is three weeks long and Gemma was in Australia for five days, therefore she will receive a percentage based on that.”

It was widely reported that ITV had signed Collins up for the show for £100,000.