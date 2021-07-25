Aaron Francis is one of the contestants on the brand new series of Love Island, but who actually is he?

Francis is just one of the ripped singletons being airlifted into the villa for assorted romantic hijinks this summer. The 24-year-old luxury events host from London is used to mingling with movie stars, high society types and even royalty, so we hope his expectations for his Love Island castmates aren’t too high!

Francis has said that he’s been single for “about six or seven months” and has struggled to date during the pandemic, primarily because everyone’s been wearing masks. “You can’t really see anyone which makes dating a lot harder,” he explained in his ITV bio.

Having already catered events for young royals Beatrice and Eugenie, Francis seems mightily unimpressed by fame or grandeur.

“In my job you meet a lot of famous people,” he explains. “Unless you’re Beyoncé, I’m not really interested.”

He’s also quite clear about the kinds of women he’s interested in.

“I need someone that is passionate about what they are doing – from scientist to anything,” he says. “You can tell when someone is speaking about something and they are actually smiling while they are talking. I love that. I don’t like when people are doing a job just to make money and then they kind of just live for the weekend. Especially because I work on the weekends.”

‘Love Island’ star Aaron Francis (ITV)

Francis’s Instagram can also be found here.

