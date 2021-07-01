Chuggs Wallis: Who is Love Island 2021 latest newcomer?

Chuggs Wallis has been announced as the latest contestant to join Love Island – but who is exactly the new islander?

Wallis’s arrival was announced at the end of Wednesday night’s instalment (30 June), with viewers given the opportunity to vote on which female contestant he should go on a date with in the next episode.

Fans will have to wait until tomorrow (1 July) to see Wallis enter the villa. He will be accompanied by fellow newcomer Liam Reardon.

Wallis is a 23-year-old from Surrey. He owns his own business selling customised hats.

Prior to entering the villa, Chuggs has already named the islanders he has his eye: Liberty, Faye and Chloe.

Speaking about what qualities he is looking for in a partner, he said they need to be “my best mate”.

“I need someone who is going to muck in with my brothers, my family,” he said, adding he would like his girlfriend to “get involved”.

Asked why he decided to join the series, Chuggs responded: “I just feel like it’s now or never. I’m only 23 but I’m scared of ageing.

“Especially as half of my last year of uni was taken away and we had so many fun plans. With Covid and the pandemic, I feel like I’ve missed a year of my youth, so I’m really gagging to get it all back – make the most of it.”

Love Island airs on ITV2 and ITV hub.