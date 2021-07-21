Danny Bibby: Who is Love Island 2021 contestant?

As Love Island 2021 hits the midway mark, new contestants continue to join the series.

It was revealed in a teaser for Thursday night’s episode (15 July) that a new boy named Danny would be entering the villa.

So far during his time on the series, Danny has chased after Lucinda before turning his attention to fellow bombshell AJ instead.

His arrival on Love Island, however, was marred after a 2019 Instagram post in which he used the N-word resurfaced. Danny released a statement via ITV from the villa, apologising for using the slur.

So, who is the new contestant? He is Danny Bibby, a 25-year-old plumber and clothing brand owner from Wigan.

Before entering the show, he said: “Lucinda is my type – nice eyes and tanned. Sharon is nice. I like Kaz’s vibe. Kaz is bubbly like me so I think we’d get on like a house on fire. I think me and Kaz will vibe.”

He also said he thinks he will be the “alpha male” of the group, calling the other male contestants “little sheep”.

Find the heavily-tattooed contestant’s Instagram page, which has come under fire, here.

Viewers are calling on Danny to be ejected from the show over his use of the N-word online in November 2019.

ITV2 is yet to respond to the growing furore surrounding the offensive post.

Love Island continues tomorrow (16 July) at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox