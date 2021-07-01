Put on your swimsuit and grab the tanning oil... because another series of Love Island is upon us!

The hit ITV2 reality show was delayed last year due to the pandemic, but finally returned to our screens on Monday 28 June.

Ahead of the new series’ debut, ITV announced the roster of contestants.

Among the names listed was Faye Winter, a 26-year-old lettings manager from Devon.

Winter told ITV that she wanted to participate in Love Island in part because of the pandemic.

“In the last year we haven’t been able to experience anything,” she said. “I’m open to anything. The opportunity came up so why wouldn’t I? I’d love to meet somebody, what better way to meet somebody than in the sun?”

She aspires to own her own estate agency or charity shop, and revealed to the broadcaster exactly what she’s seeking a romantic partner.

“I want someone who I can go on holidays and stuff with for the next couple of years and have a really fun time,” she said. “And then start thinking about kids and serious things in three or four years’ time.”

Love Island starts on Monday 28 June at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.