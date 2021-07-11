Love Island star Faye Winter has revealed that she can’t recite the alphabet in full.

In a clip taken from Saturday night’s (10 July) Unseen Bits outtake show, the lettings manager from Devon was seen sat on the sofas with fellow islanders Sharon Gaffka, Rachel Finni and Liberty Poole.

Winter, 26, began singing the alphabet, stopping at “P” to ask the girls: “Is that actually right? I don’t know the rest.”

The comment prompted screams from the other contestants, with Finni incredulously asking: “You don’t know the alphabet?”

Gaffka then listed the rest of the letters for her, with Winter asking: “What?... Oh my god!”

“Bloody hell girl,” Gaffka said, while Winter listed off the letters again and proceeded to get them wrong.

“I can’t believe I’m teaching you how to do the alphabet,” Gaffka added.

The second week in the villa ended with yet another shocking announcement, after it was announced on Friday that new bombshell Teddy Soares was heading onto the show.

It was also revealed that there would be a recoupling in which the boys pick, with the remaining girl being dumped from the island.

Sunday (11 July) night’s episode has been pushed back by an hour in hope of avoiding a clash with the Euro 2020 final.

Love Island continues tonight at 10pm on ITV2