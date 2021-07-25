We’re now deep into Love Island’s 2021 season, and that can only mean one thing: Casa Amor.

The hit ITV2 reality series is set to shake up the status quo by introducing a roster of new contestants to the mix, putting the existing couples’ relationships are put to the test.

One of the newcomers trying to flirt his way into the into the equation is Harry Young.

Young, a 24-year-old car salesman from Glasgow, is the first contestant in Love Island history to have applied successfully for the show using the popular dating app Tinder.

Speaking to ITV about his reasons for joining the show, he said: “I’ve been single for a year and a half and previously went through heartbreak and I’ve had a bit of fun as well. Obviously, COVID then hit so I haven’t had the chance to date.

“It was through Tinder that I signed up. Over the past year it was easier to start off an initial conversation online because pubs and clubs were closed.”

Asked who in the villa he had his “eye on”, Young replied: “Kaz has always been in my top three.

“But once I’m in there and speaking with people, it could change,” he added.

Love Island continues every night except Saturday at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.