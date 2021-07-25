It’s many viewers’ favourite part of any Love Island season: the grand shake-up of Casa Amor.

The hit ITV2 reality series is set to introduce six new contestants to the mix, as the existing couples’ relationships are put to the test.

Among the people vying to charm their way back to the villa are an American football player, a social media influencer and a consultant.

One of the names being thrown into the mix is that of Kaila Troy.

Troy is a 28-year-old international DJ hailing from Dublin.

Speaking to ITV before her appearance on the series, she said she applied to go on Love Island because she had “had it” with real life dating.

“Before the pandemic I was DJing everywhere, all around the world, really fun, exciting, very fast-paced, meeting a lot of interesting characters,” she said. “I’d be around a lot of different artists in the industry. I love the energy. Sometimes it is hard dating as I am travelling a lot.

“I am very competitive,” she added. “I wouldn’t have gotten where I am in work and my career if I wasn’t prepared to have a little drive and oomph in me.”

